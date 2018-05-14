5 Faves: K-Pop

× Expand Seafood Doo Boo with Fried Man Doo from K-Town Kitchen & Bar (Photo by Ali Jones)

1. Seafood Doo Boo with Fried Man Doo

$9.50 and $4, respectively, at K-Town Kitchen and Bar

Made from unfermented tofu, this stew is a lighter version of chowder. A bowl of soft tofu stirred with shrimp, mussels, octopus and squid smoothly contrasts with crackling, pan-fried veggie dumplings.

2. Pork Belly Ssam Kimbap

$7.50 at J Kogi

Heartier than its Japanese counterpart, maki, this cooked Korean rice roll folds pork belly, lettuce, egg and grassy, minty perilla leaves into warm slices. Find off-duty restaurant folks ducking in for late-night happy meals of kimbap and sake.

3. Spicy Sweet Pumpkin Beef Ribs

$49.99 at Ye Won

A whole pumpkin is hollowed, baked and filled with succulent short ribs and potatoes in a glossy gravy. This bubbling cauldron serves three to four and comes with pickled bean sprouts, cucumber and other house-made banchan, plus sticky rice.

4. Japchae Rice (No. 11)

$9.99 at Noodles & Friends

The Midlothian New Grand Mart harbors quick, unfussy eats in Noodles & Friends. Japchae, literally “mixed vegetables,” are laced with glassy sweet-potato noodles and lean beef blanketed by sesame-soy sauce. With rice, this plate easily serves two.

5. Dol Sot Bibimbap

$9.99 at Gogi Bibimbap

Build-your-own bibimbap inside a sizzling stone bowl, with dol sot — that’s a soft egg on top — to cream into purple rice under included extras, such as kale, shiitakes and cabbage. Add sweet-savory Korean barbecued beef, chicken, seafood,pork or tofu.