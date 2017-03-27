5 Faves: Read All About It

1. Recipes from the Regional Cooks of Mexico

By Diana Kennedy, $4 at Read, Eat, Drink (R.E.D.)

Stop by this downtown thrift shop for $4 cookbooks. In this one, Kennedy crisscrossed Mexico and discovered homey comestibles and white tablecloth refinement while introducing 1978 America to corn smut.

2. Victuals

By Ronni Lundy, $32.50 at Chop Suey Books

Seasoned volumes are available at Chop Suey, but find this new cookbook fresh-pressed and an ode to hard-scrapple East Coasters. The recipes are clear, and the goods easily acquired, although some require a forager, the Internet or Ellwood Thompson’s.

3. Smuggler’s Cove: Exotic Cocktails, Rum, and the Cult of Tiki

By Martin and Rebecca Cate, $30 at Fountain Bookstore online

This tiki tome seriously addresses the Polynesian cocktail party in the U.S.A. (where it was born), plus historic and modern Mai Tai snuggeries and how to set up an epic home tiki bar.

4. The Spice Companion

By Lior Lev Sercarz, $40 at Chop Suey Books

This is my secret weapon for countering esoteric ingredients on restaurant menus. Find definitions, plus uses for bubble-gum-scented mastic as well as Guajillo peppers: two components currently infiltrating Richmond.

5. The Wine Bible

By Karen MacNeil, $25 at Fountain Bookstore

Part oenological history, part grape encyclopedia, this narrative is cut with “romance,” an industry term for the true tales and flowery anecdotes that sell juice. It’s my most borrowed title and fittingly the only paperback on the list.