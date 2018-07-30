5 Faves: Getting Sauced

× Expand Image by Thinkstock

1. Kansas City

Eat Barbecue Sauce, $5.49 at Kroger Midlothian Turnpike

This ambrosial potion almost requires a knife and fork to unpack its ripe, tomato/smoke/molasses core. The sweetest, most recognizable style, but with layers of piquant flavors that are lacking in most bottled sauces. Try it on plank salmon or beef brisket with burnt ends.

2. Tennessee/Memphis

Q Hotzing, $4.25 at Q Barbecue

This rich tomato base spiked with vinegar, smoked jalapeno and chipotle isn’t as fiery as it sounds. The heat is more electric than wood-fired, leaving a gentle buzz on the lips that’s a conduit for “wet ribs” — heavily basted, smoked corsets pulled from the pit and doused with extra sauce.

3. Northern Alabama

Lillie’s Q Ivory, $8.99 at Fresh Market

I fell in love with the mayo-based Alabama white sauce at Pasture, and Lillie’s Q Ivory is a close second. Like ranch dressing with a kick, it coats wings with a glossy finish and mild, tangy flavor.

4. South Carolina

Lillie’s Q Gold, $8.99 at Fresh Market

The South Carolina “mustard belt” encircles Charleston to Columbia, where German immigrants influenced backyard sauciers. Called “Carolina Gold,” this ochre-tinted shellac owes its hue to both mustard and mustard seed. It slays sausage links and brats.

5. Eastern North Carolina

Hogshead Carolina Sauce, $5.99 at Hogshead Cafe

Sometimes dead simple is the way to go — this ’cue coat only has five ingredients, including salt and pepper. Apple cider vinegar and red pepper flakes drive the train, which you should drag across pulled pork with extra hot sauce and creamy coleslaw.