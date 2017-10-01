October 2017 Issue

× Expand Photo by Jack Greve

68 / Meet the Candidates When voters cast a ballot for the next Virginia governor, they will choose between two well-funded and established major party candidates and a Libertarian who is making his first run for office. By Kate Andrews, Tina Eshleman, Brad Kutner, Gary Robertson

76 / Hold or Fold: Virginia’s Teacher Shortage As Virginia faces this nationwide crisis, what can the state do to attract more educators to the table and keep current ones in the game? By Brad Kutner, Jackie Kruszewski, Dina Weinstein and Susan Winiecki

84 / More Than Just Three Rs Gregory Stallings’ lessons include compassion in his all-boys elementary class. By Brad Kutner

86 / Scott’s Addition’s Miracle Growth An industrial neighborhood that once lay in obscure dormancy has exploded into life. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

23 / Attraction The Red Vein Army spins tales of terror in Hanover County.

24 / Sports A niche in bicycle racing, cyclocross is “business up front and a party in the back.

30 / My Take The ups and downs of going booze-free in the restaurant industry. By Jason Alley

34 / News A crowded field vies for Richmond’s 3rd District School Board seat.

38 / Flashback If those walls could talk: tales from the General Assembly Building. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

180 / Flip to the Back Christy Coleman, CEO of the American Civil War Museum, reflects on the space she occupies.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

41 / Datebook Get your Deuce on at the 2nd Street Festival, face your fears at the Dogtown Dance Theater’s haunted house, pick up your indie rock prescription when Ted Leo and the Pharmacists come to town and then stomp all night with Gumboots and Pantsula at the Dominion Arts Center.

45 / Q&A Margot Shetterly, author of “Hidden Figures,” chats about her next book and being brought up by a scientist and a professor.

46 / Profile The Sherman Holmes Project is the last man standing in a family band with a mighty history that isn’t over yet.

47 / Spotlight Director Audra Honaker brings her take on the 2006 film “Akeelah and the Bee” to the stage at the Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn.

LIVING

49 / Style Add interesting texture and color to your environment with lush, plush velvets.

52 / Shop Talk Sydney Hale Co. lights up Manchester.

54 / Family How to talk with your children about racism and social injustice. By Matthew Lynch

58 / Travel Find fine wines, brews and spirits along the Grapes & Grains Trail in Spotsylvania County.

62 / Health Virginians will find fewer choices in health insurance providers on the Obamacare market.

64 / Picture This Fun and fitness with Speediatrics and rolling with the Anthem Moonlight Ride.

DINING

165 / Review La Grotta

167 / Quick Take Fighting Fish

168 / Ingredient Find out why the Japanese love daikon.

170 / 5 Faves Try these nose-to-tail specialties.

172 / Profile Commonwealth Collective hopes to boost Virginia’s wine profile.

174 / Makers Two entrepreneurs keep alive the delicious Eastern European tradition of pierogies.

176 / Food Stuffs A guide to the ever-changing world of the pop-up restaurant By Stephanie Ganz

DINE

Branching Out Apples, in all manners, are making a showing with diners