November 2017 Issue

66 / Nonprofits, Big Business Virginia’s third-largest employment sector is not about making money, it’s about helping people.

74 / Toasting Black Entrepreneurship Meet John Dabney, a caterer, bartender and restaurant owner who cunningly navigated post-Civil War Richmond, in this excerpt from the new book “Richmond’s Culinary History: Seeds of Change.” By Susan Winiecki

78 / The Best at This Moment From a modern take on a Jewish deli to an Indian gem in Short Pump, these 25 restaurants represent the best that the region has to offer right now, as culled by our team of food writers and reviewers.

107 / Fantastic Finds Check everyone off of your holiday gift list with a trip to Carytown. We asked some local Richmond personalities to give us their picks for great gifting.

143 / A Place Called Ziontown A western Henrico County community founded by an ex-slave became home to generations of African-American entrepreneurs. By Samantha Willis

150 / Mother Christmas Tuckahoe resident Gay Rudis takes joy in giving back to the community. By Emma Sue Sims

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

24 / Small Talk In the spirit of Thanksgiving turkey pardons, we suggest several candidates for a reprieve.

30 / My Take Children in our most vulnerable communities deserve a collaborative effort to dismantle unjust policies. By Osita Iroegbu

32 / News Chesterfield County’s rocky relationship with public transit may take a new turn.

34 / Flashback The remarkable life of John Mercer Langston, Virginia’s first black congressman By Harry Kollatz Jr.

184 / Flip to the Back Pamunkey Indian Chief Robert Gray reflects on the meaning of federal recognition.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

38 / Datebook Soldiers from a Terra Cotta army visit the VMFA, two musical legends unite, comedy from John Mulaney and more

41 / Q&A R&B legend Irma Thomas takes requests, so you might hear your favorite when she comes to the University of Richmond, but don’t ask her to sing with Mick Jagger.

42 / Spotlight Now in its 10th year, InLight isn’t the first event to brighten the night with works of art and entertainment.

44 / Profile Guitarist Larry Carlton has played behind some music greats, but he’ll be front and center when he comes to Richmond this month.

LIVING

49 / Fashion Responsible shopping with style with All Awear

52 / Shop Talk Charis Jones keeps it sassy at her Sparkle Party.

54 / Family Making birthdays memorable during the holidays By James Warren

58 / Travel Winter wonders on Chincoteague and Assateague islands are worth exploring.

62 / Health Kids with cancer benefit from the sale of colorful zebrafish artwork.

64 / Picture This Lighting the night for blood cancers awareness and good, clean fun at the Bubble Run

DINING

171 / Review Brenner Pass

174 / Ingredient The very American story of pecans

176 / Profile Fresca on Addison doubles the capacity of its gas-fired pizza oven.

177 / Quick Take Secret Sandwich Society

180 / 5 Faves Thanksgiving sides to go that will please any taste

182 / Breakdown Construction snags on the Pulse bus rapid transit line force chefs and restaurateurs to get creative. By Piet E. Jones