What’s New Out West

× Expand Patrick Kinlaw (center) at Short Pump Elementary School (Photo courtesy Henrico County Public Schools)

For the Students

Retiring Henrico schools superintendent reflects on career

Patrick C. Kinlaw has spent 40 years in public education, about 21 of those years working with Henrico County Schools in a variety of ways. Starting as the director of staff development in 1997, Kinlaw worked his way up by developing relationships and supporting efforts of the school division. In 2004, he became the assistant superintendent for administrative services and later was named deputy superintendent in 2010. After a unanimous vote by the school board, Kinlaw was named superintendent in 2014. Now he’s retiring from the post at the end of the school year.

“I’ll miss the students,” Kinlaw says. “Any time you go in a school and spend time with students, it’s a great feeling. And it’s great to see the work they’re doing and the progress they’re making. But I’ll also miss the people that I’ve had the honor to work with over the past years.”

During his time with Henrico County Public Schools, Kinlaw began to frame the school division’s work around four cornerstones: student safety, academic progress, relationships and closing gaps. In 2017, the number of schools in Henrico County fully accredited by the state rose to 54 out of 67 elementary, middle and high schools — the highest number of fully accredited schools in five years.

Kinlaw will officially retire June 30, and he looks forward to sleeping in on his first snow day once he’s handed over his superintendent responsibilities. Henrico County Public Schools expects to name a new superintendent by July 1 after receiving public input.

Building a Mosaic

New 55-plus community will be Goochland’s largest residential community

Goochland County has approved plans for Mosaic at West Creek, a 520-home housing development set for 200-plus acres off Tuckahoe Creek Parkway at the Capital One campus. When completed, it will be the largest residential community in the county, outpacing the 350-lot Kinloch community that began development in 1997. Mosaic will be built throughout a span of eight years. According to Jo Ann Hunter, director of community development for Goochland County, the first phase of homes will begin construction in late 2019, with move-in dates expected for spring 2020.

Developed by HHHunt Communities, Mosaic will be limited to residents age 55 and older, according to Laura Ellis, a new-home specialist for the developer. Plans have been in the works for more than a year. The project was given unanimous approval by the Goochland County Board of Supervisors after a public hearing on the project was held on March 13.

Access will be provided at Tuckahoe Creek Parkway and at Broad Branch Drive. The development wraps around the Capital One campus and crosses Broad Branch Creek. It will include park space and trails.

Once the community is finished, Mosaic will have 341 single-family, detached homes and 179 townhomes. Lots must have sodded, irrigated lawns. The home exteriors will feature brick, stone, Hardiplank or engineered siding, with no vinyl siding allowed. All of the homes will have first-floor master bedrooms, and there will be a homeowners association responsible for maintenance. Residents will also have access to a pool, a fitness center and a clubhouse.

Prices for single-family homes in the community will range from $350,000 to $500,000, and townhomes will come with price tags from $280,000 to $350,000.

× Expand Loubiyeh and rice (Photo courtesy Lebanese Food Festival)

Lebanese Festival

Shish kebabs, roasted lamb, baba ghanoush and other Middle Eastern delights are on the menu for the annual Lebanese Food Festival, May 18-20 at St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church in Glen Allen. The 34th annual event attracts about 20,000 people each year, according to the church. There’s also music and dancing at this fundraiser, and takeout meals are available. Park at the church, 4611 Sadler Road, or at Markel Corporation, 4521 Highwoods Parkway. See lebanesefoodfestival.com for an online menu and festival details.

Keeping the Village Green

The Henrico County Planning Department wants to preserve the heart of Glen Allen. To that end, they have conducted a study that seeks to lay the groundwork to ensure preservation of existing village characteristics of the community and to continue with high-quality development that complements the village setting. The study began in 2016, and changes and revisions are being discussed with the Henrico County Board of Supervisors. For information regarding when a date is set for a public hearing, see henrico.us.