Winner Winner ...

× Expand Richmond magazine staffers celebrate at the 2017 Virginia Press Association awards (Photo by Dan Currier courtesy Virginia Press Association)

Richmond magazine came away with more than 60 honors from the 2017 Virginia Press Association awards, held April 9 in Short Pump. The contest is one of the largest in the nation.

Richmond magazine also won the News, Advertising and Grand Sweepstakes (presented for most awards received overall), as well as Best in Show for Specialty Writing, awarded to Food Editor Stephanie Breijo for her profile on chef Tuffy Stone. Former Richmond magazine intern Monica Escamilla received Best in Show for News Photography.

About Breijo's story, "Smoke and No Mirrors," the judges said: "This was just a great read. I loved the descriptions, the personal touches, and the style. '... as thick as the honey in his sauce' painted such a clear picture. I felt like I could hear him speaking. Also, it left me hungry and wanting some BBQ."

× Expand Richmond magazine Arts & Entertainment Editor Samantha Willis and Style Weekly Editor Jason Roop presented the awards ceremony. (Photo by Dan Currier courtesy Virginia Press Association)

Among the dozens of awards recognizing the design, photography and editorial content in Richmond magazine and its sister publications R•Home and Richmond Bride were recognition for General News Photography, Editorial Writing, Feature Story Writing, Online Video, Feature Photography, Food Writing and Page Design. The magazine's advertising garnered first-place awards in multiple categories including Home & Garden, Entertainment, Lifestyles, and Professional / Technology Services.

Creative Director Justin Vaughan garnered first for page design for his work on last year's Ultimate Lunch Guide, the Top Docs section and 2016's Real Estate Guide. "The two things that really grabbed me with this submission were the opening spread and the Guilty Pleasure vs. Healthy Helpings spread. Overall great use of color throughout the section. The design kept me interested and engaged throughout."

About Mark Robinson's first-place-winning feature in the Specialty Business & Financial Writing category, "The Hammer Falls," which chronicled the closing of Pleasants Hardware store in Richmond, the judges said: "This was an outstanding effort to chronicle the final moments of a beloved local business. The reporter spent the time learning the history of this business and why it mattered. He took the time to put a human face on what this store closure meant. The descriptions of the store being picked to the bone, the emotions of long-time workers struggling to accept the inevitable and that final sign-off over the intercom were just perfect. It's an engaging and heartbreaking piece of journalism and one that I would imagine connected with readers in a big way."

For Multimedia Feature Report, Arts & Entertainment Editor Samantha Willis and video intern Maureen McNabb won for "Make a Joyful Noise." The judge commented, "When most people think of havens for gospel music in the U.S., they think Nashville or Memphis, not so much Richmond. This piece immerses one in gospel music's place in Richmond."

×

Writer Joan Tupponce received top honors in Feature Story Writing. The judge had this to say about her article, "The Arc of Loving," about Richard and Mildred Loving and the landmark Supreme Court case that arose from their (then-illegal) interracial marriage: "Super timely, beautiful retelling of this case, and so many details and different points of entry. With so many selections for this particular category, this entry stood out."

We'll highlight some award-winning in-house design in a forthcoming post.