In the Chinese lunar calendar, the new year begins Feb. 16, about a month after Gov.-elect Ralph Northam takes the oath of office. Because 2018 is designated the Year of the Dog, this seemed like a good time to get to know Murphy, the state’s new first dog. Pam Northam, who will soon step into the role of Virginia first lady, offers some insight into the life of Murphy.

Breed: Black Labrador

Age: About 8 years old

Favorite treat: He goes crazy for ice cream.

Preferred toys: He likes to play with all toys, especially those he can take the stuffing out of.

Pastime: He loves to take a run on the beach and finish with a swim.

Quirks: He has a big, brave heart, but is scared of heights.

Means of expression: When he is excited, he bounces up and down, but when he is sad he stares at you with his big, brown, soulful eyes.

Political platform: He would like to be the face of advocacy for the many homeless animals in shelters, looking for their forever home and their own loving family.