Two Takes: Health Care Reform

Improve, Don’t Eliminate

Ditching Obamacare may adversely affect health without cutting costs

By Dr. Harry L. Gewanter

Many, many years ago, I wrote a research paper that I thought was the best of all possible research papers. After multiple revisions, I proudly handed it in and awaited the compliments from my professor. He returned it the next day, pounds heavier for all the red ink, with the comment “Nice First Draft” emblazoned upon the title page. Once my ego recovered and I went through his many suggestions, it was better.

My view of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) parallels that experience. The underlying framework and premises are good, but can be improved with some revisions.

The core goals of providing essential health care to the most Americans while minimizing or eliminating many of the loopholes in health insurance policies were accomplished, albeit incompletely. Removing the prejudicial penalties for preexisting conditions and addressing the lack of coverage for habilitation services that help patients learn or improve skills are but two examples of improvements to the pre-ACA health insurance landscape. Additional enhancements could include elimination of the Independent Payment Advisory Board, increasing transparency while minimizing administrative burdens for pre-authorizations and appeals, and capping out-of-pocket costs.

The hyperbolic, emotional and ideological statements, both positive and negative, about the ACA are neither completely true nor false. What is true is that more Americans have been able to obtain health care services since its inception and that the rate of rise in health care spending has slowed. All prices for health insurance, both on the exchanges and through employers, have increased and most Americans are paying more for their insurance, regardless of how or where they purchase it.

All legislation is a compromise between ideals and realities, and the ACA is no exception. These compromises blunt both the potential positive and negative effects of the legislation while providing adequate fodder for criticism on all sides.

I am concerned that the overly polarized positioning by all sides will result in diminishing the overall health of the nation without any cost savings. I can’t think of many people who were ecstatic about their pre-ACA health insurance benefits or costs, and I fear a return to those times. Health care costs were the leading cause of bankruptcy before the ACA. Many of the proposed plans to replace it, such as high-risk pools, have failed in the past to provide adequate care or were prohibitively expensive for many Americans.

I am concerned that data showing beneficial effects of the ACA will be ignored on an ideological basis and that evidence-based decision making will not be used by those creating the environment in which patients and constituents live. We all pay for each other’s health care, be it directly or indirectly, in both dollars and lives. If it does not come from our personal bank accounts or that of our insurer, be it public or private, we pay for it through charity, indigent care or other accounts. We are all our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers, and their health influences our health. The sooner we recognize these truths, the sooner we will truly make our citizens strong and healthy.

Harry L Gewanter is a pediatrician and pediatric rheumatologist. He recently retired from clinical practice to focus on Medical Home Plus, a nonprofit organization he co-founded.

Editor's note: Since Republicans withdrew their proposed health care overhaul, the American Health Care Act, on March 24 (after our April issue went to press), we asked Dr. Gewanter for his reaction. He says, "My hope is that the basic principles of the ACA will be kept in place and it will be modified and improved. I hope the governors and states will step up against the federal rhetoric and there will be a compromise package that continues to provide care for most, if not all, Americans. I hope that a discussion might start to discuss the underlying drivers of health care costs (insurer administrative costs, paperwork, unregulated pharma pricing, etc.), as that will prove better for everyone. I fear, however, that the siloed thinking of the politicians (and citizenry) will shred health care to the point that it will take years to recover. ... The verbal bludgeoning of the ACA will likely become a self-fulfilling prophecy as the legislative and executive branches “starve the beast” in an alternative means to achieve their goals. This will leave the private and public health care markets in confusion (remember that private insurers have to decide within the next few months on their charges for 2018) and no one comes out well in that scenario."