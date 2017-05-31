× Expand Image by Thinkstock

Futurist John W. Martin travels the world, sharing what he and his Richmond-based associates at the Institute for Tomorrow have assessed about 2020 and beyond. Here are some trends that will affect the Richmond region:

1. Population Explosion

In the United States, those ages 20 to 54 will increase by 12 million by 2020, but those in the 55-plus age group will grow by 24 million. The Richmond region alone will grow from our current 1.2 million to 1.5 million by 2030, Martin says.

2. Bus Rapid Transit

“The BRT is the most sexy version of transit. It caters especially to the younger population, getting to places without a car, and doing it in style.” Martin says. Every dollar invested into creating and launching the first BRT in Cleveland has yielded $107 in economic development around the line, from increased property values to new business along the corridor, he says.

3. Activity Center Living

Most cities have 10 of these centers that enable people to interact, shop and recreate without always having to get into car. Richmond has five: downtown/The Fan, Rocketts Landing, Short Pump/West Broad Village, Libbie Mill-Midtown and Watkins Centre. Ultimately, these activity centers need to be connected by transit (BRT, driver-less cars) and trails. “Richmond is behind in this development,” Martin says.

4. “Bento-Box Diversity”

By 2020, the minority will become the majority in our country, says Martin, adding that we will move from a country that was once a melting pot, where everyone tried to assimilate, to what Martin calls “bento-box diversity” — “The greatest drivers of what humans are seeking is the need to belong: affirmation and not being left behind, wanting to be part of something bigger, but respected for their own individuality.” Diverse and inclusive communities and businesses will outperform those that are homogeneous, Martin says.