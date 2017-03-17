Putting the Funny Back in Fake

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

The wealthy Windsor Farms neighborhood west of Carytown is creating a defensive moat overlooked by archers and stone battlements. Mayor Levar Stoney’s “Awesome Summer 2k17 Mix” playlist was removed from the city’s website by order of the new presidential administration. Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., heavy rains interrupted the scheduled swamp draining and repopulated the waters with allegations, er, alligators.

These are a few headlines from the website “The Peedmont,” which bills itself as “Virginia’s Most Trusted Satirical News Source.” The site, which launched last summer, delivers pointed commentary in a zoned regional manner and offers some national views.

“It’s an idea I’ve had for a couple of years,” says Matthew Russell Daniel, a Richmond native and Virginia Commonwealth University marketing graduate. He has a day job at an auction house and by night, he works security for The National music venue. In between, he writes funny bits.

The Peedmont’s floating staff of about a dozen people is based in and around Richmond. A sense that nothing’s sacred and stock photos — occasionally featuring friends standing in — make the basics for the online satire site. See for yourself at thepeedmont.com.