The Gospel Truth

× Expand Joy Harris, granddaughter of “The Gospel Queen of Richmond” Maggie Ingram, stands before Redeem Church of God in Christ in south Richmond, where Ingram attended services for many years. Harris holds a copy of her newly released book, “Singing Ain’t Enough: The Inspiring Story of Maggie Ingram.” (Photo by Jay Paul)

I must have been about 11 or 12 when my grandmother took me to hear Ms. Maggie Ingram sing. On a scorching afternoon in the late ’90s, Grams cranked up her trusty, boat-big black Oldsmobile, and we left Doswell, cruising south to one of the bigger black churches in Richmond — Cedar Street? Fourth Baptist? I can’t recall which — where The Ingramettes were appearing in concert.

“It’s a wide river … I’ve got one more river to cross,” they crooned in a high-pitched harmony so tight it was startling. The group sounded like one voice somehow divided among the throats of four women. Mother Ingram’s alto, at once sweet yet gritty, wove through the stanzas with the natural ease and grace of a fish swimming in the sea. These lines comprise my first memory of hearing the silver-haired powerhouse perform with her family group, and it was evident to me, even as a child watching her command the pulpit, that she was the rock of that group, and its driving force. Their music left an impression so deep, that if I close my eyes and quiet myself, I can still hear them singing.

× Expand Ingram, holding microphone, sings at Richmond's Cedar Street Baptist Church with The Ingramettes in the 1980s. (Photo courtesy Joy Harris)

Evangelist Maggie Ingram was a treasured pioneer of American gospel music and, without doubt, as I wrote in a feature story last year, one of Richmond’s gospel MVPs. Born in 1930, Ingram picked cotton and tobacco as a child alongside her family on a plantation in Coffee County, Georgia. She married a young preacher at 16 and followed him to Miami, where they had five children together. By the end of the 1950s, she found herself a divorced single mother and packed up her kids and moved to Richmond in 1961, arriving on Christmas Eve; she formed the Ingramettes soon after. Many would consider her life up to that point a very hard one, but Ingram considered it blessed, and she embraced every challenge lobbed at her with an enthusiasm and tenacity that became her trademark, as her granddaughter Joy Harris notes.

“Her mentality was, ‘OK, get yourself together, figure it out, and you can do anything you want,’ ” says Harris, 33, a stylish entrepreneur, writer and mother of two. Last month, Harris published her grandmother’s biography, “Singing Ain’t Enough: The Inspiring Story of Maggie Ingram.”

The book rightfully depicts Ms. Ingram as a trailblazing gospel artist, who sang at prisons just as powerfully as she did at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, who was the recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the Gospel Music Workshop of America, and whose wildly popular 1977 album, “God Works a Miracle,” is now on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., among many other accolades and honors. But she deserves to be recognized as much more than a musician, Harris says.

“I want the world to remember her as an entrepreneur, with a family. Looking at her life, how she created something that her family could live and exist inside of, how she kept her family in tow, how she navigated both worlds successfully — as a mom and a business owner ­— that’s how I want the world to remember her. She was an artist, yes, but she was also a businesswoman, and that’s the sentiment that should be conveyed in the long run.”

In a music industry dominated by men, Ingram took ownership of her music early in her career, writing most of her songs and retaining publishing and distribution rights on many of them.

“When she was signed to Nashboro Records in the ’60s, she bought her records straight from the label, and didn’t wait for them to [promote her],” says Harris, speaking of her grandmother’s stint at the legendary gospel music label founded in Nashville in 1951. Also on the Nashboro label were seminal Southern gospel quartets such as Slim & the Supreme Angels, The Fairfield Four and the Pilgrim Jubilees. “She sold her own records [and later] cassettes,” Harris explains. “She was one of the first female gospel musicians on the circuit who created and sold memorabilia — pamphlets about her music and upcoming engagements, flyers, photo cards, that kind of thing.”

Like many indie artists even today, Ingram usually maintained a side gig to boost her income from making music. To make ends meet after coming to Richmond, Ingram worked as a maid in the home of legendary civil rights attorney Oliver Hill. She then landed a position in the city’s social services department, and a few years after that, opened her own in-home daycare — all this while delivering meals to the needy and opening her home and heart to members of her community, including women who had just been released from prison.