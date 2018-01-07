The Collector

× Expand Richard Avanzini, as a young man and today (Photo by Melissa Scott Sinclair)

“It’s a lot of small stuff that seemed important to me at the time.”

That’s what Richard Avanzini says when I ask him about his life.

I think we all will say the same, one day. I think the small stuff is important.

Avanzini was born in 1922, at the end of New York City. Past 114th Street and 42nd Avenue in Corona, Queens, where the Grand Central Parkway runs now, there was nothing. Just empty lots, with some train sheds and a marsh. The neighborhood kids caught snakes, played stickball and climbed on a Long Island Rail Road steam engine that was rusting in the grass.

Sometimes they explored the local dump, where they threw rocks at the rats and sifted for treasure. Once, Avanzini pulled a five-dollar bill from a heap of coal ash. It was a small miracle. Back then, it only took a penny to buy four jumbo gumdrops from the candy shop.

Maybe that — the discovery of the five dollars — was when Avanzini became a collector. A finder. Once he found a pearl ring someone had lost. He collected stamps all his life, tucking into albums some 330,000 little oblongs. “All different,” he says. Later in life, he took up metal detecting. He still wears a watch he pulled from the sand.

Avanzini lives in a studio apartment now, a neat room with no space for collections, so he amasses facts instead. Every time I see him, he’s searching a new topic on Wikipedia or YouTube, and assiduously copying out lists into spiral-bound black notebooks with a blue Bic pen.

“What’s your latest list?” I ask.

“Oh, this is all disasters,” he says. “Earthquakes. Famines. Impact events: people hit by meteors.”

In another notebook, already filled, are movies of the 1930s. Paintings by Tintoretto. Cathedrals of the United States. Phobias. He has stacks of these notebooks. He is an inquisitive man.

Avanzini’s parents had beautiful names. His father was Achille. His mother was Giustina. You have to say them with your hands: Ah-kee-lay. Gee-you-stee-na. Both were immigrants from Northern Italy.

Achille was a chef. Northern Italians aren’t “spaghetti eaters,” Avanzini says with a hint of disdain. He grew up on cotechino salami, zucchini-stuffed onions and pasta shuta, made with the merest hint of tomato sauce and mushrooms. On New Year’s Eve, there was bagna cauda, a warm dipping sauce made with olive oil, garlic and anchovies. “Smell that garlic,” he says, remembering. “Smell the house up!”

As a kid, he helped his father make wine. Every fall, Achille would order a hundred boxes of grapes. In the basement was a five-foot trough poured from concrete. The grapes were ground up and left there to ferment. It was Avanzini’s job to go down and check it — just taste a spoonful — when he came home from school. When the fermentation was done, they’d strain it, let the sediment settle and siphon the wine into bottles.

“I wish I could go back and taste that wine,” I say.

He shrugs. “I was never much for wine.”

Avanzini enlisted in the Navy in December 1942, eager for action. He became one of the very first Seabees, with the 25th Naval Construction Battalion. The Seabees were a new kind of sailor: engineers who were trained to fight.

He was sent to the Pacific: American Samoa, New Zealand, Guadalcanal and Guam. He built tank fields and airstrips and eight-seat latrines. He never saw combat, but came under fire a few times. “The closest I came to being killed,” he says, “was when we were going up to Guam.” He was standing on the deck of a ship, shoulder to shoulder with a buddy who was reading the news of the day. “All of a sudden, I hear a ping. … [My friend] looks at his paper; there’s a hole in the middle between his two hands. And on the floor, there’s a piece of shrapnel from the shells.”

His only injury was this: a Dear John letter received from his girlfriend while he was on Guadalcanal. It was OK, though. He just needed a new pen pal. “Why don’t you write Norma a letter?” his cousin suggested. Norma was an acquaintance from the neighborhood. “I’m sure she’d like to hear from you.”

Thus began a two-year exchange of letters. The notes weren’t gushy; they didn’t know each other well. And the system of V-mail — small sheets of paper that were shrunk onto microfilm and then re-enlarged — confined their words inside red borders, with lines blacked out by censors. But he could tell she was smart. And she cared. And that mattered.