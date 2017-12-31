New Year, New Life

× Expand St. Mary’s hospital volunteer Joan Lerner (Photo by Jay Paul)

As I write this, my burgeoning belly sits snugly against my desk, and I’m grateful for time off my feet. I’m two weeks away from the expected arrival of my second child, another boy. Through all of the excitement and challenges of pregnancy, knowing that I’ll give birth in a safe, comfortable environment has anchored and encouraged me. Like thousands of women in the Richmond region, my baby will be born at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital. When he comes, my newborn will wear a cozy, blue yarn cap knitted by the hands of Joan Lerner, a 21-year volunteer at St. Mary’s.

“Working with the babies, seeing how small and beautiful they are, reminds me of my own babies, of course, even though they’ve been grown for years,” gushes Lerner, a cheerful 75-year-old sporting bright red lipstick and the cobalt blue jacket that marks her as a hospital volunteer.

Lerner doesn’t only work with newborns; her duties span the gamut of doing “whatever needs done” to help patients and visitors feel comfortable, cared for and secure, she says. But one of her favorite activities is knitting caps for new babies, something she’s been doing for the past decade, along with other volunteers. Using light blue, pink or yellow yarn, she creates the first headgear some St. Mary’s babies will ever wear. The caps for premature babies are so tiny, they fit in the palm of her hand. The hats help the babies stay warm and are a meaningful keepsake for mothers; I still have my first son’s newborn cap, and I plan to pass it down to him when he’s older.

Lerner possesses the heart of a true volunteer, pouring hours of her life into her work at St. Mary’s each week in an effort to “get outside of myself and give back,” she says. Lerner is one of about 700 people volunteering at St. Mary’s, says Christine DeLaughter, the facility’s director of volunteer services. “Our volunteers range in age from 15 to their 90s,” she says. “Our oldest volunteer is 96.” Like Lerner, the volunteers do a little of everything, from greeting visitors to answering phones, pushing wheelchairs and knitting caps, not only for babies, but also for homeless people who come to the hospital on Richmond’s coldest nights seeking a temporary reprieve from the frigid outdoors.

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Lerner is a native of St. Louis, Missouri, who moved to Richmond over 50 years ago with her husband, Robert. “We lived near Three Chopt when we first came here, and that area was practically the boondocks,” she recalls. In her time here, and through her work at the hospital, Lerner has witnessed the evolution of the city’s mindset. “I see that the area is way more diverse now, which I really value, and I feel that people are more accepting of others’ ideas and beliefs.” Lerner and her husband raised two sons, Jason and Jordan; she also volunteered at their schools. In addition to St. Mary’s, Lerner volunteers once a week at Richmond International Airport’s United Service Organizations (USO) center; it’s a hub where active and retired military members and their families can relax between flights, open daily.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, 62.6 million Americans volunteered through or for an organization at least one time in 2015. That sounds like a lot, but the number actually reflects a 0.4 percent decline in the national volunteer rate from the previous year. As 2018 dawns, Lerner encourages all of us to find a way to use our time or talents towards the betterment of our communities.

“We can all find something to do, no matter how big or small your contribution is,” says Lerner. “There are opportunities all around us, and they can align with your interests.”

There is a plethora of ways to pitch in to the needs of your neighbors in the Richmond region; Hands On Greater Richmond offers a searchable database of volunteer opportunities at various organizations.

Also check out local houses of worship and community centers, where extra hands and willing hearts are always welcome.

After our interview wraps, Lerner gazes down at the little blue cap in her hands. “The child that will wear this, the future is wide open for them,” she says, sincerity and wonder edging her voice. “Who knows what this little bitty thing, this new little life, will grow up to do? The possibilities, they’re endless.”

For more information on volunteering at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its website, call 804-287-7575 or email smhvol@bshsi.org.

