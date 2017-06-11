Bridge Builders

× Expand Annette and Malik Khan (Photo by Tina Eshleman)

I met Malik and Annette Khan during the summer of 2006, when they visited First Mennonite Church of Richmond, which I attend, to talk about their Muslim faith. It was memorable for me partly because Annette, a Nebraska native, has a Protestant religious background.

They made an effective team. Having practiced both religions, Annette was able to describe her experience with Islam in a way that was easily relatable for people like me. Malik, who grew up as a Muslim in Pakistan, could answer questions about the faith in greater depth.

For the Khans, that visit wasn’t quite as memorable, simply because they made so many visits to churches, synagogues and community groups in the weeks, months and years after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“We felt the need, both Annette and I,” Malik says. “We were willing to go out to various churches. We were willing to build bridges, more importantly. We can’t be clones of each other, obviously. There are religious differences, but we must learn to accept those differences.”

For their efforts to build bridges of understanding in the greater Richmond community, the Khans will be honored as 2017 Peacemakers of the Year at an Iftar dinner held by the Richmond Peace Education Center on Wednesday, June 14, at Ginter Park Presbyterian Church. The dinner will follow a 7 p.m. program — after sundown in keeping with the Ramadan practice of fasting between dawn and dusk. (Registration is full, but there is a waiting list.)

The Khans met as students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and married in 1976. She converted to Islam about three years after they married. After living in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Dallas/Fort Worth area, the couple moved to Chesterfield County in 1988. Malik, an engineer, retired several years ago from Philip Morris, while Annette continues to work at the Al Madina School of Richmond, the product of a merger between Iqra Academy of Virginia and Tawheed Prep School.

As president of the Islamic Center of Virginia at the time of the 9/11 attacks, Malik became a spokesman for local Muslims.

“I think I was interviewed on television maybe 40 times or so,” he says at the couple's Midlothian home. “I was thrust in that position.” Reporters asked things such as, “Why did this happen?” and “Are all Muslims this way?” Another frequent question was: “Would you condemn this action?”

Over and over, he answered: “Not all Muslims are this way. Just the opposite. The heavy, heavy, heavy majority of Muslims do not subscribe to such extreme views — which in my opinion are not just extreme views, they’re un-Islamic. The Quran actually says if you kill an innocent person, it’s like killing entire humanity.”

The Islamic Center and other mosques in the area took out a full-page ad in the Richmond Times-Dispatch calling the attacks a barbaric, heinous act. The center held a candlelight vigil, joined by neighboring churches such as Bon Air United Methodist and Unity of Bon Air.

“They realized that while the perpetrators were Muslim in name, they were out on the fringes,” Malik says. “People realized that your average Muslim here is no different than any other person. So they came to show their support.”

The Khans lost count of how many times they spoke to churches after 9/11. Malik says the requests tapered off after a while, and picked up again when the United States invaded Iraq in 2003. Meanwhile, Annette became involved with the Interfaith Council of Greater Richmond and worked to establish the annual RVA Peace Festival in 2004.

Things remained fairly quiet until late 2015. In the wake of December shootings in San Bernardino, California, in which a couple claiming allegiance to the Islamic State killed 14 people and injured 22 others, the campaign of then-presidential-candidate Donald Trump called for “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on." In June 2016, a gunman who cited allegiance to ISIS killed 49 people in an Orlando, Florida, nightclub. Reports of assaults targeting Muslims spiked.

“You have to look at the bigger picture,” Malik says. “ISIS, of course, has not helped. What has been going on in the Middle East has reached different parts of the world. … There’s no question that Muslims — these Muslims who are out on the fringes, these extremists who have a horrible understanding of Islam — they’re the ones responsible. It is understandable why some people feel unsafe.”