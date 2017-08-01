All Sports, All the Time

Richmonders have a new place to get their game on.

Replacing “today’s hottest hits” on SummitMedia’s Hot 106.1 in late June was Sports 106.1 FM, a CBS Sports Radio affiliate featuring 24-hour news and talk programs.

Among the featured programs is the “Tiki and Tierney” show with Tiki Barber — a Roanoke native, University of Virginia graduate and former New York Giants running back — and sportscaster Brandon Tierney. Others include “Gio and Jones,” with Gregg Giannotti and former NFL linebacker and college football analyst Brian Jones; “The DA Show” with Damon Amendolara and “The Jim Rome Show.”

“We felt that the CBS lineup with Jim Rome and Tiki Barber would do well in Richmond, and we are looking at ways to expand the local scope of our sports programming,” says Bob Willoughby, president of SummitMedia Richmond.

Based on Moorefield Park Drive in North Chesterfield, SummitMedia Richmond comprises five other stations with a variety of music programming.

Sports 106.1 (W291CL/WURV-HD2) joins Fox Sports 910 (WRNL AM) and ESPN Richmond (950 AM/102.7 FM) in serving what Willoughby calls “a passionate sports town.”