Political Bent

RVA Magazine, an independent publication in its 13th year, is shifting direction. With the addition of partner Landon Shroder this past spring, the magazine known for its arts coverage is taking on a more political angle.

Shroder, whose background includes work for Vice Media and more than a decade overseas as a security and intelligence professional, has assumed the role of political director for RVA Magazine and editorial director for Inkwell Ventures, which also owns GayRVA.com.

“Nowadays, things are so complex and there is a level of interdependency between issues, and I think all growing cities have an opportunity to tap into a wider conversation that’s more reflective of where politics, arts and culture meet,” he says. The redesigned website, rvamag.com, includes a tab for politics, something that John Reinhold, president of Inkwell Ventures and a co-owner along with founder R. Anthony Harris, says the publication has shied away from in the past.

Marilyn Drew Necci, who earlier served as RVA Magazine’s editor-in-chief, returned to run GayRVA.com after former editor Brad Kutner (now a Richmond magazine contributor), parted ways with the company. Necci’s introductory letter to readers promises “a stronger focus on Virginia’s vibrant LGBT culture.”