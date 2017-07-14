Power Plays

RVA: King Levar Stoney
GOT: Daenerys
Young, charismatic and ambitious, King Levar Stoney of House McAuliffe is Daenerys. Followers flock to him as he conquers all in his path.
RVA: The Confederate Monuments
GOT: White Walkers
The Confederate Monuments are our White Walkers, Richmond’s great political war looming omnipresent in the background, while our ruling class does its utmost to ignore the threat.
RVA: Lord Tom Farrell
GOT: Tywin Lannister
Wealthy and powerful with a fondness for things military, Lord Tom Farrell of House Dominion is Tywin Lannister. Behind the scenes, he rules all. Like Tywin, he also had high hopes for his son, Peter, who left the game by bowing out from the General Assembly.
RVA: Lady Lucy Dacus
GOT: Ser Bronn
Lady Lucy Dacus is Ser Bronn, skyrocketing in social status based on her skills and disarmingly down-to-earth charm. Though she has a slightly cynical aspect, she possesses a lovely singing voice and has powerful patrons.
RVA: Lady Brittanny Anderson
GOT: Arya Stark
Just like Arya Stark, Lady Brittanny Anderson of Metzger Bar & Butchery and Brenner Pass ventured to a distant school to hone her craft, bringing back this career advice: “Keep your knives sharp."
RVA: Lord Tim Kaine
GOT: Ned Stark
Lord Tim Kaine of House Clinton is Ned Stark, the noble, doomed Warden of the North (Side), felled by a rich brat prone to tantrums. And just like with Ned, even up until the very last minute, we never believed it would really happen.
RVA: Lord Doug Wilder
GOT: Walder Frey
Lord Doug Wilder is Walder Frey. The elder statesman’s time may have passed, but don’t discount his ability to stir up trouble. And he’d gladly eat his progeny cooked up in a pie if it would secure him a slot on Monument Avenue.