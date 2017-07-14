Power Plays

RVA: King Levar Stoney

GOT: Daenerys

Young, charismatic and ambitious, King Levar Stoney of House McAuliffe is Daenerys. Followers flock to him as he conquers all in his path.

RVA: The Confederate Monuments

GOT: White Walkers

The Confederate Monuments are our White Walkers, Richmond’s great political war looming omnipresent in the background, while our ruling class does its utmost to ignore the threat.

RVA: Lord Tom Farrell

GOT: Tywin Lannister

Wealthy and powerful with a fondness for things military, Lord Tom Farrell of House Dominion is Tywin Lannister. Behind the scenes, he rules all. Like Tywin, he also had high hopes for his son, Peter, who left the game by bowing out from the General Assembly.

RVA: Lady Lucy Dacus

GOT: Ser Bronn

Lady Lucy Dacus is Ser Bronn, skyrocketing in social status based on her skills and disarmingly down-to-earth charm. Though she has a slightly cynical aspect, she possesses a lovely singing voice and has powerful patrons.

RVA: Lady Brittanny Anderson

GOT: Arya Stark

Just like Arya Stark, Lady Brittanny Anderson of Metzger Bar & Butchery and Brenner Pass ventured to a distant school to hone her craft, bringing back this career advice: “Keep your knives sharp."

RVA: Lord Tim Kaine

GOT: Ned Stark

Lord Tim Kaine of House Clinton is Ned Stark, the noble, doomed Warden of the North (Side), felled by a rich brat prone to tantrums. And just like with Ned, even up until the very last minute, we never believed it would really happen.

RVA: Lord Doug Wilder

GOT: Walder Frey

Lord Doug Wilder is Walder Frey. The elder statesman’s time may have passed, but don’t discount his ability to stir up trouble. And he’d gladly eat his progeny cooked up in a pie if it would secure him a slot on Monument Avenue.