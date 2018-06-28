A Rosy Outlook at Dover Hall

× 1 of 6 Expand Dover Hall, a 33,000-square-foot estate on 55 acres in Manakin-Sabot × 2 of 6 Expand The billiards room at Dover Hall × 3 of 6 Expand The Queen Elizabeth bedroom × 4 of 6 Expand The Queen Anne bedroom × 5 of 6 Expand The Queen Mary bedroom × 6 of 6 Expand The ballroom at Dover Hall Prev Next

Local viewers of this season’s “The Bachelorette” on ABC may notice some familiar places on the July 2 episode of the reality TV show. Along with Richmond’s Main Street Station and the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center, Manakin-Sabot’s Dover Hall, a Tudor-style estate on 55 acres, will serve as the setting for the program’s Rose Ceremony, where contestants vying for the heart of the title character find out if they will remain in the running.

Originally built as a private home in 1996, Dover Hall became an event venue in late 2013. Local restaurateurs Jeff Ottaviano of The Wine Loft and Chad Hornik of The Melting Pot took over management of the 33,000-square-foot property in July 2017 and will mark the anniversary of that transition with the opening of a bed-and-breakfast at the estate on July 2. The B&B features 10 suites with distinct decor, plus a billiards room, wine cellar, library and swimming pool.

Executive Chef Lee Hendrickson oversees the dining options at Dover Hall, focusing on farm-to-table, scratch-made cuisine.

The episode of "The Bachelorette" featuring Dover Hall and other Richmond-area locations will air Monday, July 2, at 8 p.m. Learn more about Dover Hall and reserve accommodations at doverhall.com.