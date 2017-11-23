Byrd Theatre seating

At long last, the Byrd has new seats, and for this, we rejoice. We forgive all of the sore backs and knees, the holes in our hosiery and tights, the mysterious stains. With the elegant crystal chandelier, the Mighty Wurlitzer organ and the velvet curtains, the theater needed cushy cushions to match. We understand that the roof needed repairs first, and we (mostly) adjusted to the new $4 ticket price. After all, it’s still a way, way better deal than the multiplexes.

Arthur Ashe Monument

With everything else going on regarding Richmond statuary, the oft-criticized Ashe monument is looking pretty good right now. He’s a legit hero, he looks like himself — and we know the kids aren’t actually scared of his tennis racquet. Unveiled in 1996, Ashe’s statue was created by sculptor Paul DiPasquale. Ashe guided the sculptor, requesting that he include a reference to his literacy work, and after Ashe’s 1993 death, his widow, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, approved the final design. With so much controversy surrounding the rest of Monument Avenue’s memorials, it’s nice to have one honoree of whom we can be inarguably proud.

Crouching lizard, roaming pig

Runaway animals in Richmond and its suburbs can cause a stir. We’re thankful that two notable free-range pets made it to safety in September, but not before the local media were alerted.

Case No. 1: Found in a Lakeside yard by an inquisitive puppy, a 4-foot-long monitor lizard was captured and returned to its owner after a Henrico County animal control officer secured it.

Case No. 2: Spotted by several people in Glen Allen while on the trot, a domesticated pig was caught by Henrico police and rehomed.

Thank you, officers and observant citizens. Mr. Pig and Mr. Lizard, we wish you well.