‘We’d like to thank the Academy …’

Richmond magazine received the Virginia Press Association's grand sweepstakes award, the top prize for overall excellence in both the specialty news and ad design competitions. The specialty division includes member monthly magazines and alt weeklies.

The Virginia Press Association recognized the work of Richmond magazine staff and freelancers at its annual awards, held April 14 in Short Pump. The contest, which was judged by the Alabama Press Association, is one of the largest in the nation.

Richmond magazine garnered 28 awards, and staffers Rachel Lee and Adrian Walker also won "best in show" for ad design. First-place awards included Sarah King's feature story on Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham; a multimedia news report on the opioid crisis by Tharon Giddens, Rachel Lee and Sarah Lockwood; and Sarah Lockwood's editorial design portfolio.

Judges commended work in a variety of categories, from news and feature writing to graphic design, multimedia features and photography. Read on for the full list of winners.

News

Multimedia News Report: First Place, Tharon Giddens, Rachel Lee, Sarah Lockwood, “Like Mother, Like Son”

Multimedia Feature Report: First Place, Stephanie Breijo, Justin Vaughan, Sarah Lockwood, “Cheap Eats”

Business and Financial Writing: First Place, Leah Small, “Feeding the Neighborhood”

× Expand Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham, the subject of "Guiding Force" (Photo by Jay Paul)

Feature Story Writing: First Place, Sarah King, “Guiding Force”

Data Journalism: First Place, Tharon Giddens, Rachel Lee, Sarah Lockwood, “Opioids”

Health, Science and Environmental Writing: First Place, Kyra Gemberling, “Closing the Gender Gap,” “Back to Class,” “Empowering Women With Wisdom”

Health, Science and Environmental Writing: Third Place, Tharon Giddens, “Thought Control,” “PANDAS Is a Bear,” “Gifted Lives”

Special or Specialty Sections/Editions/Pages: Second Place, Sarah Barton, Tina Eshleman, “Local: September”

Column or Commentary Writing: Second Place, Stephanie Breijo, “Food Stuffs” Column

General News Writing: Second Place, Kate Andrews, Gary Robertson, Brad Kutner, “The Trump Effect on the Race for Governor”

× Expand From "The Revival of Brookland Park" (Photo by Jay Paul)

Combination-Picture-and-Story: Third Place, Sarah Lockwood, Jay Paul, Tina Eshleman, “The Revival of Brookland Park”

Business and Financial Writing: Third Place, Jessica Ronky Haddad, “Painting a New Path”

Leisure, Lifestyle or Home Writing: Third Place, Kate Andrews, “Going Analog”

Online Video: First Place, Juan Steck, “Magical Vessels”

Feature Photo: First Place, Jay Paul, “Going Analog”

Personality or Portrait Photo: First Place, Jay Paul, “Helping Healing Hands”

Pictorial Photo: Second Place, Megan Irwin, Sarah Lockwood, “The Revival of Brookland Park”

Pictorial Photo: Third Place, Kate Thompson Feucht, “Hall Marks the Spot”

General News Photo: Second Place, David Roberts, “Best & Worst: News & Media”

Page Design: First Place, Sarah Lockwood

Page Design: Second Place, Sarah Barton

Design and Presentation: Second Place, Richmond Magazine Staff, Richmond Magazine May/June/October

Advertising

Professional/Technology Services: First Place, Rachel Lee, Richmond Photo Booth

Fashion & Personal Care: First Place, Lauren Baldwin, Fairview Farm

Home & Garden: First Place, Adrian Walker, Rachel Lee, Cartwright Landscaping

Real Estate: First Place, Rachel Lee, Nest

Slick Publications (Slick Cover or Pages): First Place, Lauren Baldwin, VMFA: Terracotta Army

Slick Publications (Slick Cover or Pages): Second Place, Rachel Lee, Craft + Design Show