Making Their Own Luck

Business owners need skills, but some good fortune certainly helps, too. So, if you have “luck” in your name, does it bring success? With visions of four-leaf clovers dancing in our heads, we made a few inquiries.

Lucky Lock & Key

Chris Bell, who opened the Innsbrook-area company with wife Lisa in 2015, says they picked the name because it’s catchy, but Bell says he is also a believer in good karma. When he runs into someone asking for money on the street, he offers the person lunch. “That’s my balance in life.”

Lucky Roots

Anna Kaufmann has co-owned this indoor gardening store for a lucky seven years. The Museum District shop’s prior owner suggested the name, but luckyroots.com was already taken, she says. “Within three to four days of landing on the name, the domain came up for sale.”

Luck Stone

The four-leaf-clover symbol graces company trucks and hard hats, but for CEO Charles S. Luck IV, the most meaningful version is an aluminum sculpture created for Luck Stone's 90th year and etched with words selected by employees such as “family,” “sincerity” and “opportunity.”