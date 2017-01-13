Recap: #UnmaskingRVA Part II

×

"Richmond is very chauvinistic about its history. The problem is, we don't really know our history."

So began Part II in Richmond magazine's three-part learning series, The Unmasking: Race & Reality in Richmond. Historian, musician and author Gregg Kimball of the Library of Virginia, who spoke those raw words above, was one of 14 panelists who shared their historical and contemporary perspectives on race in Richmond. From public housing to public art to public schools and way beyond, the night's focus and emphasis was learning the city's lesser-known — and racially charged — history. These educators, historians and community leaders gave us perspective on just how deeply Richmond's race roots run.

We invite you to watch the video above and ponder the questions we posed to our panelists, which we gathered from participants in the first part of our series and from Twitter during Part II.

Here are a few standout responses from our panelists:

"What I find most astounding ... is the deep denial that I feel like many residents of Richmond – wider Virginia ... the South ... America, as it turns out – holds. I think part of the denial is not knowing our full history. ... I think the denial [stems from] not knowing the impact of that history on people here who were most affected by it, especially black people." —Kristen Green, author of "Something Must Be Done About Prince Edward County," a book that details her hometown's decision to close its schools rather than integrate them.

"When we think about public housing, and when it was created around 1940, it was supposedly to destroy slumlord dwelling. So, it's interesting that over the decades, it has become what it was supposed to absolve. [Public housing communities] are predominantly African-American. ... These communities were intentionally created to isolate black, low-income persons into certain parts of our city. As a result, they no longer have access to economic resources, transportation as well, food resources — we're talking about food deserts — and these are all within the city, not within the county. Why is that the case? Who allowed that to happen, and why are we still allowing that to happen today?" —Osita Iroegbu a VCU doctoral student and former journalist who previously served as PR manager at Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and who grew up in Richmond's Hillside Court.

"Richmond is a relatively small town, you may have heard [audience laughs]. But there's a sense of possibility here ... We have a new mayor who wants to build on that, [Mayor Levar Stoney] is 100 percent committed to social justice, and I think there's going to be some stuff to be really excited about. But all of us in this room have to help it happen. And part of that means shedding the cynicism. This, 'We're Richmond, we can't do stuff like that.' We can do it. And we will do it." –Thad Williamson, associate professor of leadership studies at the University of Richmond, transition director for Mayor Levar Stoney

"When I started at the Black History Museum, I got a lot of nice, friendly correspondence asking, 'Where'd you come from and how'd you get this position?' That astounds me, because black women make up 71 percent of those getting master's degrees, and more than 60 percent of those earning bachelor's degrees, and yet, I'm getting questions like, 'Where'd you come from and how'd you get this position?' The better question is, why aren't we in these positions? ... [Black women] are the front-runners in earning doctoral degrees, and master's and bachelor's [degrees] ... [but] we still are not CEOs and directors of corporations and companies. That's a problem." —Tasha Chambers, director of the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia

"There's not a better place I feel like I could be in this moment than Richmond. I am inspired by the young people in this city. And I don't just mean the college students, who I do love, but I don't just mean the college students. I mean the students at Armstrong High School, I mean the students at Huegunot High School, that I get to see at Side by Side. If I get to listen to an 11-year-old define intersectionality, we gon' be all right." —Ted Lewis, executive director of Side by Side (formerly Richmond Organization for Sexual Minority Youth)

"When the monuments were erected between 1890 and 1929, it was the nadir for black people, it was the lowest point. That's when people were being lynched on a daily basis. ... That's when those monuments were erected." —Dr. Lauranett Lee, public historian, educator, founding curator of African-American history at the Virginia Historical Society