That Small-Town Feel

The iconic Main Street, sidewalks, the local library, a central hub of shops and restaurants — all of these are benchmarks for a sense of place, features that spots like Ashland have retained and that Chester has re-created through its Village Green. Even some of our newest suburban developments, places like West Broad Village, Libbie Mill Midtown and GreenGate, have intentionally focused on that place-making. Here are 10 locales around the Richmond region with a unique identity. We look at what makes each of them special, a place to call home. Along the way, we also offer a snapshot of the state of housing in the region overall, a market that finds itself with dwindling inventory and strong demand. Again.

Laurel Gallery is an anchor of the historic district. Smoke Pit Grill's Sonya Golfman with the "Slap Your Mama Chili Fries" Prices for homes in Laurel range from $135,000 to $375,000.

Laurel

Laurel, an unincorporated community just northwest of Richmond in Henrico County, offers proximity to the city, access to recreation, quality restaurants and history. It’s home to about 17,000 people and is marked by a mix of eclectic older houses, renovated homes and new construction.

“It’s an in-demand area,” says Realtor Chad Seay. “People who are drawn to the nearby Lakeside area are in their 20s and 30s. They care about the older architecture and the proximity to Bryan Park. It’s an easy ride to Richmond. They are lifestyle seekers who appreciate the park. It’s also a better price point than the West End of the city.”

The heart of Laurel is marked by the essential Henrico County government offices and Hermitage High School, as well as a variety of shopping.

The northern part of Laurel includes a quaint historic district that was once known as Hungary. It was the site of a water station for the R.F. & P. Railroad serving the coalfields to the west. Nearby, Deep Run Baptist Church was established in 1792.

Hungary eventually came to be known as Laurel because of a preponderance of trees in bloom in the area, according to Louis H. Manarin and Charles H. Peple’s “The History of Henrico County.” The historic district is anchored by the quaint, glass-focused Laurel Gallery, located in the area’s former general store and facing what was one of the earliest schools in Henrico. Condos that face the Laurel Recreation Area and Skate Park go for around $173,000. Single family home prices in Laurel range from $135,000 to $375,000.

Laurel is close to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and attractions along Lakeside Avenue including Final Gravity Brewing Co., Lakeside Farmers’ Market, Collector’s Heaven and RVA Antiques.

Unique bistros include Smoke Pit Grill on Staples Mill Road, and its Slap Your Mama Chili Fries.

Laurel Athletic League engages the community in sport. The nearby Catholic Diocese of Richmond offices, the Chua Hue Quang Vietnamese Buddhist temple and Islamic Center of Richmond, under construction, give a sense of the community’s diverse population. —Dina Weinstein

Distance to downtown Richmond: 10.2 miles

Population: 16,713

It‘s a fact: Laurel's historic district was accepted in 1987 to the National Register of Historic Places.

Mike Kopec on his front porch

Highland Springs

Affordability is a feature that marks Highland Springs, an unincorporated community in eastern Henrico County just north of the Richmond International Airport. It is a generally a place to find affordable, smaller houses. Larger homes are found in the Confederate Hills area and new construction townhouses are scattered throughout.

Boston native Edmund Sewell Read founded the community in the 1890s, deeming the site a suitable climate for his spouse, who was in poor health. He laid out the street grid and gave each a botanical name. Highland Springs’ older housing stock includes Colonial Revival, Craftsman, Italianate, Queen Anne and Tudor Revival styles. The community was approved as a Virginia Landmark District in December 2017 and aims to attain National Register District status.

“There is a lot of pride in the history, the area and the school,” says Davon Yonkers, director of bands for Highland Springs High School. His students are excited about the nearby Shops at White Oak Village development.

Hallmark community events include trick-or-treating on Lee Avenue during Halloween, attending concerts, performances and film screenings in the refurbished art deco landmark Henrico Theatre on Nine Mile Road, and showing your spirit at sporting events at Highland Springs High School.

Carlos Chacon, businessman and president of the Northern Airport Drive Civic Association, says he chose Highland Springs for its affordability for families, and for its down-home food: He enjoys the “great breakfasts at the 9 Mile Grill and the home-style burger at Heavenly Burgers.”

Mike Kopec found office space for his interior design firm, Visions For Windows, on Nine Mile Road. He says living in Highland Springs is a “great opportunity for young professionals to get into a nice quiet, affordable community.”

Realtor Chad Seay describes Highland Springs homes as accessible in terms of pricing. He says fixer-uppers in Highland Springs go for $50,000 to $100,000. A benefit of living in the community is its proximity to downtown Richmond, highways and the airport.

“It’s an eclectic area,” he says. “It’s a bedroom community for Richmond. Its strength is its affordability. It is ripe for improvement.” —DW

Distance to downtown Richmond: 9 miles

Population: 15,711

It’s a fact: The Highland Springs High School mascot is the Springer.

The Iconic windmill in old Mechanicsville was built in 1974. Customers at the lunch counter at the Mechanicsville Drug Store

Mechanicsville

Mechanicsville, northeast of Richmond in Hanover County, boasts a bevy of historical sites where crucial battles were fought during the Civil War. It’s both rural and a growing bedroom community for commuters.

With a population of about 37,000, Mechanicsville is crisscrossed by U.S. 295 and Interstate 360, making it an attractive location for the Bon Secours Regional Medical Center, Supervalu Distribution Center and Richmond Times-Dispatch distribution center’s Hanover Plant.

Drive around Mechanicsville and you will see neighborhoods to rural properties with enough room to have horses roam in spacious pens. Modest housing can be found for under $200,000. Higher-end luxury residences with plenty of land are also available from $600,00.

Iconic agricultural businesses like Crowder Farms are still a consistent draw for gardeners and day trippers, even as there are fewer traditional farm and agricultural clients in the area.

Tommy Thompson, owner of the 60-year-old institution the Mechanicsville Drug Store, complete with old-fashioned soda fountain featuring limeade, is considered an unofficial mayor. “People are into the good schools here,” says Thompson. “People support the Little League and the Ruritan club and things that support a good community.” The story goes that the village got it’s name because it was home to mechanics whose services were needed by those who had to travel through the muck of the Chickahominy River swamp.

There’s a variety of local shopping, recreation and attractions like G-Force Karts. Restaurants include Dunn’s Drive In Barbecue and Carter’s Pigpen Bar-B-Que.

Mechanicsville native Rodney Chenault of Hometown Realty was born and raised in Mechanicsville and remembers when the highways weren’t as wide. “It has great schools and it’s a great place to raise a family,” says Chenault. “It still kind of gives a small-town feel.” —DW

Distance to downtown Richmond: 6.6 miles

Population: 36,348

Check out: It’s a great community for antique shopping. Start with Governor’s Antiques and its more than 6 million items on 6 acres off Pole Green Road.

Dave Crockett (left) and Buddy Herring at the checkout register with Jeremy Roup at the Glen Allen Market

Glen Allen

The northern Henrico County community of Glen Allen is largely residential and sometimes rural, known for high-quality schools and cultural and civic organizations that give a distinct sense of place.

It is one of the most sought-after areas in Richmond, says, Juanita Leatherberry, a Realtor with Keller Williams.

“It is one of the premier locations in the Richmond area with great schools, a great road system,” she says. “It is close to one of the largest shopping areas — Short Pump mall. It offers an easy commute with easy access to downtown. There are lots of churches, lots of good schools, shopping and great restaurants.”

Leatherberry says the community has a mix of housing options. “Glen Allen has the gamut — condos, townhouses, single-family homes of all price ranges,” she says.

Formerly known as Mountain Road Crossing, Glen Allen assumed its current identity around the Civil War. Leatherberry serves on the board for one of the community’s best-known attractions, the Cultural Arts Center of Glen Allen. It’s housed in a converted former 19th-century schoolhouse, and offers participatory as well as visual and performing arts shows throughout the year. Standout events include a yearly bluegrass festival.

Other community amenities include a high-quality public library and recreation facilities like the Glen Allen Softball Complex. Comprehensive schools include the Glen Allen High School and Deep Run High School. The Hindu Center of Virginia gives a sense of the area’s vibrant diversity.

The Glen Allen Ruritan Club leads the charge in civic pride. President Jeffrey Abernathy is a longtime resident who was who also owns the iconic, circa 1925 Glen Allen Supermarket. The club spearheads the yearly Glen Allen Day, held the third Saturday of September, which includes a parade featuring marching bands, arts and crafts vendors, entertainment and a road race.

“What the Ruritan Club has accomplished is unity and pulling everyone together,” says Abernathy. “There are a lot of organizations out there — the Lions Club, the cultural center, recreation, baseball fields, soccer fields. And we put out awareness about what's going on, we keep abreast about policies with Henrico County and how it is going to affect us. All these places, we get together and have fun on Glen Allen Day.” —DW

Distance to downtown Richmond: 13.7 miles

Population: 14,774

The name: Derived from the Allen family, early homesteaders

Virginia State University

Ettrick

Home to Virginia State University, Ettrick is a bustling college village, says Rock Bates, longtime owner of Bates Service Station.

“It’s improving all the time as far as I’m concerned,” Bates says. “For me, being here for so long, it’s a community thing. I don’t have to advertise. It’s just word of mouth.”

VSU, Virginia’s first state-supported four-year black college, was founded in 1882 as the Virginia Normal and Collegiate Institute. Bates says the university brings activity to the area.

John Saba, the owner of Ettrick Deli, agrees that local businesses like his thrive because of the university presence. For some of Saba’s customers, he says, the deli serves as a place to reunite. “I see them talking about everything and just catching up on things because sometimes they’re so busy, they don’t see each other,” Saba says. “Every now and then, they happen to meet at the deli and they discuss things. It’s just a fun time.”

The Appomattox River is a favorite local recreational outlet for fishing, boating and hiking along river trails.

Buyers are attracted to the Chesterfield County community in part because of its closeness to Fort Lee and shopping in Colonial Heights, says Ken Storey of Hometown Realty. Housing tends to be more affordable in Ettrick; Storey says buyers can expect low-end prices around $100,000, mid-range at $150,000 and between $200,000 and $250,000 for higher-cost properties.

“Ettrick is a perfect community, a perfect area to live,” Bates says. “There are a few vacant houses in the area, but they don’t stay vacant long.” —Georgia Geen

Distance to downtown Richmond: 24.2 miles

Population: 6,682

The name: Derived from a town in Scotland

A Taste of New Kent Wine Festival happens in May.

New Kent Courthouse

A traditionally rural area whose Colonial history dates from 1607, New Kent is developing into a tight-knit residential community, according to business owner and New Kent resident Bridgette Altizer. She owns Freedom Martial Arts with her husband, John. They say that their business has been welcomed by county residents since they opened in 2012 in Quinton. “I know that the people in the community do a lot of work to benefit and to help others,” she says.

Events including the annual New Kent County Fair — to be held Sept. 15 and 16 at New Kent Middle School — and New Kent Winery’s A Taste of New Kent festival that was held in May are popular among residents, Altizer says.

Proximity to Williamsburg and Richmond and the availability of large, affordable plots of land have attracted buyers, says Realtor Shannon Murray of the Murray Morris Group. New Kent’s limited home inventory has led to a competitive market. More modest home prices average about $150,000 and mid-range homes cost $230,000 to $250,000, Murray says. Higher-end homes typically start around $400,000.

Retaining a rural flavor is important to many residents. “The residents and county officials probably strive very hard to keep New Kent as rural as possible without giving way for too much development and commercial businesses,” Murray says. —GG

Distance to downtown Richmond: 35.4 miles

Population: 3,185

Check out: Wildlife at the Cumberland Marsh Natural Area Preserve

Save the date: Sept. 15-16, New Kent County Fair

A handful of old homes is all that's left of the historic village.

Bermuda Hundred

Southeast Chesterfield County’s Bermuda Hundred Road provides a link to a namesake community that played an important, if mostly forgotten, part in the nation’s history.

Historically, Bermuda Hundred was considered the peninsula between the James and Appomattox rivers. It had been home for centuries to Native Americans when the first English settlement was founded there in 1613, two years after the founding of Henricus up river.

The 16-acre village site across from Shirley Plantation has a rich African-American heritage. It became majority African-American soon after the Civil War, earning a listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. First Baptist Church of Bermuda Hundred became a primarily African-American church in 1850 after most of the white members left to form nearby Enon Baptist Church.

The village itself has dwindled to a handful of families, and it’s isolated from the remainder of the community by several industrial complexes along Bermuda Hundred Road. Gloria Hewlett, a First Baptist member and a lifelong village resident, notes that in 1620, the village had 185 residents. It’s down to about 11 full-time residents now.

The Rev. Michael G. Stith, the church pastor, compares Bermuda Hundred to a sort of Mayberry, a place where where everyone raises each other’s children, and pulls together in time of need. “I found that amazing, that you could still find that in the 21st century,” he says.

Joan Benton, a broker with Realty Group LLC and a longtime area resident, notes that housing options vary. Along the James River, there’s Meadowville Landing, with executive homes starting around $330,000. Behind Enon Elementary School, there’s Rivermont, an older development with starter homes from $125,000.

Ivy Stone and Cypress Woods have homes in the $200,000s and $300,000s that are popular with Fort Lee personnel. —Tharon Giddens

Distance to downtown Richmond: 22.1 miles

Population: 8,751

Goochland administration building (old high school)

Goochland Courthouse

The county seat for Goochland County, Goochland Courthouse offers a choice for home buyers who want conveniences with the feel of a rural village.

The YMCA is a central hub for active residents, says lifelong Goochland resident Daniel Keeton, a Realtor with Keeton & Co. Real Estate Team with Neumann & Dunn Real Estate. It’s “easy to walk or bike to from most all houses in the area,” he says.

As for dining, there are options for all palates. Keeton suggests a burrito from Frida’s Mexican Restaurant or the breakfast sandwiches available at Courthouse Market & Grill.

The village and the county are named after a Colonial governor named William Gooch. The circa 1825 old stone jail was restored in 2016. There are several nearby parks: Water enthusiasts have a kayak and canoe launch at Tucker Park, a 36-acre county park along the James River at Maidens Crossing, and Hidden Rock Park, a 60-acre county park, is full of wooded trails and sports fields.

Many neighborhoods offer larger lots and pastoral views, such as nearby Breeze Hill, which has 2- to 3-acre lots. Homes there start around $750,000. There are also more interactive communities that Keeton describes as popular with younger families, including Village Hill and Holland Hills, which is linked to Goochland High School by a walking trail.

The entry point for homes in the village is about $280,000. The mid-level for the market is about $400,000 to 500,000. “Within a half-mile, you have a range of options.” —Lynda Raines

Distance to downtown Richmond: 31.8 miles

Population: 965

Save the date: Fourth of July fireworks and celebration, 9 p.m., Goochland Sports Complex, 1800 Sandy Hook Road

Locally grown produce at the Montpelier Center for Arts & Education seasonal farmers market

Montpelier

Not to be confused with James Madison’s plantation home in Orange, Montpelier is an unincorporated community in western Hanover County along U.S. Route 33. In the Historic Montpelier District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, you’ll find examples of late 19th- and early 20th-century buildings in Colonial Revival and Victorian styles. The only 18th-century structure remaining is Sycamore Tavern, a Colonial-era stagecoach stop. Agriculture and timber drew more residents by the 20th century, turning the small community into a thriving commercial village.

Montpelier has experienced a resurgence over the past 10 years. Homegrown businesses like Portofino Ristorante Italiano, which opened in 2009, are community favorites. “The food is excellent, and they’re very friendly,” says Kathy Freeman, who has called Montpelier home for 31 years.

The Montpelier Center for Arts & Education is the heart of the community, offering exhibits, classes and performances, as well as bingo and movie nights.

Most of the available housing on the market is in the $250,000 to $500,000 range, with homes averaging $375,000 on 10-plus acres, according to Emily Dickson, principal broker at AppleSeed Realty LLC. Homes under $250,000 are scarce and usually sit on less than 5 acres. “Our schools attract families who are looking for homes with big, open kitchens, great rooms, outdoor entertaining spaces and lawns,” Dickson says.

Though the winding roads are speckled with newer businesses and developments, Freeman says the area retains the rural charm that initially attracted her. “I wouldn’t like it any bigger,” she says. “I like it just like it is.” —Sarah Barton

Distance to downtown Richmond: 29.7 miles

Don't miss: Music Under the Stars, a free summer concert series presented by the Montpelier Center for Arts & Education

The view from Legend Brewery

Manchester

If Manchester feels like its own city at times, it’s because it once was. Its founding as a town in 1769 and annexation by Richmond in 1910, Manchester was a separate city. That history provides context for understanding the independent spirit of Manchester, located just south of the James River, is known for today.

“To me, Manchester is a mix, a variety of people and architecture,” says Glenda Kotchish, an artist and owner of Artspace, who has worked in Manchester since 2003 and lived there for several years. “It feels like a city, with traffic buzzing through, and feels like quiet neighborhoods, too.”

Manchester never stopped “happening,” but the decline of its retail and housing stock in the late 1960s and ’70s took a noticeable toll on the once-thriving area. The growth of art galleries like Artspace and Art Works along the neighborhood’s boundary with the James, and the arrival of popular dining spots — first Legend’s Brewing Company in 1994 and Croaker’s Spot in 2010 — give residents from other parts of the city reason to cross the river.

“Where we see this going is becoming a true mixed-use, walkable neighborhood” says John Gregory, principal for the development firm Lynx Ventures LLC. “If you look around today you’ll see a lot of

low-rise one to two story buildings, and we see the future with five- 10-story buildings and a walkable neighborhood where you can go to work, grab a drink, grab food, do your shopping and then come home right in the same place.” —Elizabeth Ferris

Population: 10,804

Owner-occupied housing rate: 61 percent

It‘s a fact: Manchester served as the Chesterfield County seat from 1870 to 1876.