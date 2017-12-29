Our Best Guesses

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

“I would like to see a fully functioning mass-transit regional bus system that really works. It would be great to be able to get from Chesterfield to Henrico easily on a bus.” —Charlie Price

“My hope is that we will see more progress in the revitalization of Broad Street and in the responsible development of the city’s waterfront.” —Merry Powell

‘‘VCU will win the NCAA tournament.” —Norman Geller

“The mayor stays the same, but regional cooperation stalls with no funds for regional development of sports complexes. Flying Squirrels fluff tails and hiss but find a way to hang on for another year.” —F. Neal Thompson

‘‘Powhatan sees a population growth of over 30 percent, Goochland sees a population growth of over 20 percent, Scott’s Addition sees revitalization with new commercial development, and Whole Foods opens a store in Chesterfield.” —Paul Louie

“Richmond will become a cyclists’ haven with a bike shop on every corner. Not just bike shops, but bike-hotels, bike-condos and bike-restaurants. We will become a city of beautiful, buff people, with shaved legs and road rash.” —Jonah Holland

“Amazon’s new facility will be a major boon for Richmond and will help other large companies to relocate or open divisions in and around the city.” —Dana Gresko

“I hope that the city of Richmond gets over its inferiority complex vis-à-vis the counties and reestablishes itself as the core of the region and becomes known for a hugely creative, vibrant downtown that is the envy of every other community in America.” —Andy Thornton

“My hope for Richmond would be the return of streetcars. Not a fancy busy system, but real streetcars like in the Pearl District of Portland, Oregon.” —Wayne Brown

“Richmond will have established itself as the new Arts Capital of the South, with collectors flocking here from all over the country the way they previously went to NYC.” —Susan Singer

“I really hope that by 2017 the region has plans and is in the process of beginning a light rail service.” —Sue Ella Kirkland

‘‘My hope is that by 2017 Richmond will finally have the waterfront development that it deserves.” —Cathy McCarthy

“We need positive, new leadership that is not afraid of special-interest groups and has no personal agendas for reelection. Then maybe headlines can include a new development of the city stadium site, a new ballpark — somewhere — and a cohesive and safe arts and entertainment district, among other positive developments.” —Tim O’Grady

“I believe more charter schools will be built or started in current buildings. Parents are rethinking the old education model and giving new things a try.” —Patrice Jones

“I hope that the plan for the 25th Street Corridor in Church Hill comes to a fruition. We need a grocery store in there and more businesses.” —Sarah Schoenfeld.

“I predict that Flying Squirrels will leave town for lack of a new stadium. I hope a new stadium gets built downtown. I predict at least three large employers will relocate to Richmond. I hope many more will come.” —Rick Gilbert

“By 2017, Media General, following examples set by metro newspapers across the country, will no longer publish a print version of the Times-Dispatch.” —R. Wornum

“I want a public transportation system that provides safe, clean, broad coverage from the suburbs into the city during the week AND weekends to promote the use of downtown Richmond.” —Ashley Gulick

“I predict that the Richmond region will continue to define itself as a place for creativity and change, that neighborhoods will unite around their strengths (arts, design, innovation) and that bright ideas from Richmond’s thinkers and doers will become a reality.” —Douglas Roth

“I am hoping that a really nice bike/walking trail is completed from Shockoe Bottom to Williamsburg along Route 5.” —Joan Sherwood