Don’t Trash That Squash

As people slowly take down their fake spiderwebs and garden graveyards after another Halloween, pumpkins sit decaying on porches or end up in trash cans, but a farm in Powhatan has a different idea for those leftover jack-o'-lanterns.

Since 2011, Whispers of Eden farm has recycled truckloads of pumpkins. For husband and wife Keith and Mehleh Huffman, owners of the farm, recycling means providing food and nutrients to families, animals and the earth.

The first thing to know about their pumpkin recycling is that they do not take pumpkins that have mold or wax on them. This is because the pumpkins they get go to one of three places: farm animals, compost or to local families.

“I think a lot of people have lost the concept that organic pumpkins are a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals,” says Mehleh.

Millions of pounds of edible food end up in landfills from pumpkins alone, according to this article, citing USDA figures. Since the produce is not around all times of the year, people may not be thinking about the many uses pumpkin has, and, while the Huffmans love when people bring them their pumpkins, they hope more people realize the benefits that can be found in the carved faces sitting right on their front steps or balconies.

“They really aren't very hard to process,” says Mehleh about the squash. “You need a cleaver to chop them, but basically you can put it in the crock pot to make it soft, scoop it out and drain the flesh.”

From this process you can then make bread, soup, pies and almost any dessert from cake and cookies to custard, cheesecake and even tea. Pumpkin can also be cut up or mashed and then frozen until you decide to use it.

× Expand A load of pumpkins on its way to Whispers of Eden farm in Powhatan

While Whispers of Eden only makes pickups for loads of 25 pumpkins or more (within 20 miles of the farm), anyone is welcome to schedule a time and come feed the pumpkin they bring to the goats directly. If you don't want to make the drive to Powhatan, they suggest taking your pumpkins to nearby farms whose animals are likely to benefit from the pumpkins. Goats, poultry and hogs love pumpkins, says Mehleh. There is no set cut-off date for pumpkin donations. "As long as they are still in good shape, we can use them throughout the winter," she says.

If Whispers of Eden is unable to give the pumpkin to their own animals, they will donate them to other farms. If the pumpkins are beyond feeding quality but aren't yet moldy, they are put into the compost. However, if the pumpkins are in almost perfect condition, they are given to local families in need, as identified through churches, charities, social media or word of mouth.

As you toss our your pumpkins this weekend and again with gourds at Thanksgiving, think about donating them to local farms or hosting an event to gather enough pumpkins so that Whispers of Eden can come pick up a truckload for free. Take the kids out for an educational experience and schedule a time to feed the goats. Get double the fun out of your pumpkins this year and help the planet in the meantime.

For more information, call 804-598-3163 or email whispersofeden@gmail.com.