What's New South of the James

× Expand James River at Stony Point Apartments under construction (Photo by Maggie Pope)

Stony Point

After two years of delays and opposition movements from neighbors, work has begun on the James River at Stony Point apartments. The apartments are on a 27-acre site just north of Dillard’s in Stony Point Fashion Park. The first building is slated to open in July, according to Carter Siegel, a regional director for Atlanta-based Wood Partners, the developers of the project.

Also, The Gallery at Stony Point Fashion Park hosts the RH Modern collection, a new line of modern furniture and lighting from Restoration Hardware. A group of designers worked with Restoration Hardware to produce the furnishings, which will be a permanent installation at the gallery, 9200 Stony Point Parkway.

× Expand The planned community Hallsley has earned national recognition. (Photo courtesy Hallsley at Midlothian)

Midlothian

Hallsley in Midlothian has earned national honors for its developers. The award, the 2017 Best in American Living platinum award for Best Master Planned Community of the Year with more than 100 homes, was presented in January during the International Builders Show in Orlando by the National Association of Homebuilders to East West Communities. “We’ve always said there’s something amazing happening at Hallsley and we’re excited that NAHB took notice,” says Daniel Jones, project manager for Hallsley and a senior vice president with the developer. Hallsley also was honored in December when it was tabbed as one of two top master planned communities of the year by DesignLens.

Winterfield Crossing

Winterfield Crossing, a mixed-use area in the works along Midlothian Turnpike at Winterfield Road, is set to have a small village feel. The development will stand on 25.6 acres that includes a pond. It is a project of the Blackwood Development Company and will include pocket parks, sitting areas, and 4 miles of walking trails and sidewalks, according to Jay Smith, a spokesman for Winterfield Crossing. “It’s very much [walking] friendly,” he says.

The project calls for a mix of offices, retail and residential development, with housing restricted to ages 55 and older to allay any potential strains on local county schools. The retail portion is envisioned to have a restaurant that would back up to the pond. One anchor for the development will be the grocery store chain Aldi. The development is pending approval by the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. Construction could begin in the fall, with completion of the first phase of retail and infrastructure in spring 2018. The second phases, which would include the senior housing on adjacent property, would follow in a few years.

Chesterfield

Former Virginia Secretary of Education Dr. Javaid Siddiqi was selected in January as Chesterfield County School Board chair. Having served in public office positions as well as the private sector, Siddiqi will help oversee the system in which he began teaching. (Read our profile.) New vice chair John Erbach, former school board member, was also appointed.

Tri-Cities

The TriCities Emergency Center, the first HCA facility in Prince George County, is set to open midyear. The standalone, 11,000-square-foot, ER facility at 1700 Temple Parkway is intended to ease emergency wait times. “We’re really excited about it, because it is an opportunity for us to bring necessary service to the more central region,” says John Randolph Medical Center CEO Suzanne Jackson. The facility will include a separate pediatric entrance and waiting area, private treatment rooms, CT capabilities, and telemedicine technology with a specific focus on stroke care and behavioral health.

Ettrick

Inaugural Week for Virginia State University’s 14th president, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, is set for March 19-25. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on March 24 in the VSU Multipurpose Center. A black-tie inaugural gala will be held at 7 p.m. March 25 in the Multipurpose Center. The gala is a ticketed event. The Chicago native was named school president in February 2016. Prior administrative posts include service at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida, at Florida Memorial University in Miami, and at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee. See vsu.edu.

Falling Creek

Experience nature and history during the annual Falling Creek Ironworks event Sunday, May 22. Tour America’s first iron furnace, 10 miles south of Richmond at 6908 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield. The event also includes historical exhibits, costumed interpretation, period music, and Native American dancing. Contact Lyle Browning at 379-1666, or see fallingcreekironworks.org.