Westwood Tract Is Topic of Debate

× Expand A rendering of the development proposed for the "Westwood Tract." (Image courtesy Union Presbyterian Seminary)

A sometimes vociferous disagreement involving North Side neighborhoods and the Union Presbyterian Seminary about the fate of the 34 acres known as the “Westood Tract” property reaches another plateau with a meeting scheduled today (March 6) between stakeholders, community members and representatives of the city, Franklin, Tennessee-based Bristol Development Group and the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in Lake Chapel on the ground floor of Union's Early Center.

The seminary and Bristol entered into a partnership in 2014 to realize a $50 million complex comprising 15 buildings with 301 units, an athletic center and pool, at first under the name of “Bristol at Westwood” and now “Canopy at Ginter Park.” The apartments are to provide close-in housing for some 20 students and the general population. Community members insist they aren't “Not In My Backyard” types and emphasize a desire for two-way communication between themselves, the seminary and the developer. In past meetings, seminary officials have said they have the authority to develop the property as they find necessary "by right."

The seminary spokesman, when contacted for comment on the neighborhood's worries, said, "Many of the community’s concerns have been addressed on our informational website." When asked by phone for further details about density, effects on the tree canopy and other aspects of the plan, communications director Mike Frontiero stated that these questions are addressed on the project page linked above.

As many of these stories do, it all starts with late 19th century tobacco, real estate tycoon, world traveler and philanthropist, Lewis Ginter. Few people of means have ever shaped the city as Ginter’s fortune managed. His numerous endeavors included bankrolling a world-class hotel, The Jefferson. He implemented the chartering of North Side neighborhoods such as Lakeside, Sherwood Park and what became Ginter Park. He brought the seminary from Farmville in Prince Edward County to Richmond. The institution's officials then were scouting possible sites due to the need for increased student housing.

Ginter built a country house on what became Westbrook Avenue, among land he sought to improve. He desired the creation of an elegant and aesthetic suburban enclave far from the messy, noisy city, but connected by the innovative electric street car. The community needed a catalyst that Union’s relocation provided. Ginter gifted the seminary with 12 acres, and the trustees acquired 34 additional acres, known as the “Westwood property.” This flatland (which, neighbors say, is prone to runoff in minor rains) is bordered by Brook, Rennie, Loxley and Westwood.

The distinctive dark red brick High Victorian Gothic campus at Brook Road and Westwood are symbols of solemn commitment. Watts Hall came first in 1896, by Richmond architect Charles Henry Read, Jr. (1846-1904). His father was a well-known New York and Richmond minister. The younger Read fought at the Battle of New Market with the Virginia Military Institute cadets, studied engineering at the University of Virginia and also trained as a draftsman for Tredegar Iron Works. There, he devised patterns for decorative wrought iron. In Washington, D.C., while in government and private practice, Read gained invaluable experience through the design of institutional buildings. His Richmond efforts include the 1894 Planters National Bank at 1200 E. Main St., a brick and brownstone Richardson Romanesque landmark, and now state offices.

Read’s masterpiece is the seminary campus. He proposed 15 buildings and constructed eight. He situated these around a quadrangle following close to the dimensions of the Lawn of the University of Virginia.

But the 34 acres have thus far remained a park setting of trees and paths with additional athletic playing fields. Some buildings appeared through time after the circa 1887 cottage of physician Hunter Holmes McGuire (1835-1900) and the later Rice and Advance apartments, which now stand empty and fenced to prevent vandalism. Two single family homes, at Loxley and Rennie, are in a style and scale similar to the neighborhood. One is a rental, the other is the residence of a seminary employee. Buildings of the Spanish Revival Mission Court apartments on Rennie Avenue, (possibly designed by Charles Robinson Jr.), were built during the 1920s for women returning from mission work. In 2010, following a lengthy time of abandonment, two were demolished, leaving one remaining and unused.

And this is where neighbors, who otherwise respect the seminary for its tremendous complementary presence and historical community ties, see cracks forming in their relationship. The discomfort felt by the seminary’s plans, and its lack of maintenance of extant structures around the Westwood lands, moved PreservationVirginia in 2016 to name the Westwood Tract as one of the state’s endangered places.