Up for Grabs

The decision by two Richmond-area Republicans not to seek reelection to the House of Delegates has given Democrats a pair of open seats to pursue during an election year with a large number of contested General Assembly races.

Of the seats held by Jimmie Massie of the 72nd District and Peter Farrell of the 56th District, Massie’s seat may be the more vulnerable to a Democratic takeover, says Richard Meagher, a political science professor at Randolph-Macon College.

The 72nd District, all in Henrico County, went for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in the 2016 election, although it has leaned Republican in the past. “If Democrats get energized, they have the numbers in that district to win,” Meagher says. The 72nd House race pits Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg, a history teacher at Glen Allen High School, against Republican Eddie Whitlock, an attorney and chairman of the Henrico County Republican Committee.

Among Democrats running against Republicans in local House races, VanValkenburg raised the most funds as of June 30, according to the Virginia Public Access Project — $88,340 compared to Whitlock’s $100,662.

“Broadly speaking, I’m running on education and economic opportunity,” says VanValkenburg, 35. He says the state has trimmed aid to public schools at a time when it should be investing to create opportunities through expanded technical training, as well as revamping education curricula. “You look at the economy,” he says. “This is the first year where Virginia has had more solar jobs than coal jobs.”

Asked what issues are paramount for him, Whitlock, 55, responded by email: “holding the line on taxes, promoting economic growth and demanding excellence in public schools.” Whitlock says he supports making alternatives to public schools, such as homeschooling, charter schools and private schools, more accessible and affordable. He also has vowed to defend gun rights, crack down on illegal immigration and oppose abortion.

In the 56th District race, Melissa Dart, a health care administration professional, is running against John McGuire, a former Navy SEAL who founded SEAL Team Physical Training. The Republican-leaning district encompasses Louisa County and parts of Henrico, Goochland and Spotsylvania counties.