× Expand Daryl Watkins takes a drone selfie on the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge. (Photo courtesy Daryl Watkins)

While out on a springtime stroll, you look up and spot something hovering overhead. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s an unmanned aircraft system, more commonly referred to as a drone. Get used to the sight, because you’ll be seeing a lot more of them.

The Federal Aviation Agency launched a drone registry in December 2015. In its first six months, some 460,000 drones across the country were registered, including more than 13,000 in Virginia. Dropping prices — Best Buy lists its cheapest one at $39.99 — have driven sales. The Washington Post reported as many as 1.2 million were sold during the holidays, meaning the number of drone pilots statewide has likely surged.

“It’s really exploded over the last two or three years, so to speak,” says Randy Burdette, executive director of the Virginia Department of Aviation.

Daryl Watkins was early to the party. Watkins launched Creative Dog Media, a drone-powered aerial photography outfit, three years ago. His advice to aspiring pilots? Start small before sinking a large sum into a top-of-the-line model.

“Instead of [learning] with a $2,000 setup, it’s better to do it with a $100 setup,” he says, “so you can learn the ropes, get a good feel for it and then make the next move if it’s something you want to do.”