'Text-to-911' Service Begins

× Expand Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey speaks at a news conference announcing "Text-to-911" service. Next to him is John Folker, an American Sign Language interpreter. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (left) also spoke at the event. (Photo by Mac Konrad)

As of today, people in Richmond and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield are able to text 911 to receive emergency assistance instead of calling.

Stephen Willoughby, director and chief of Richmond’s Department of Emergency Communications, says the “Text-to-911” service is meant to be used by people who are deaf or hard of hearing, or whose circumstances prevent them from being able to speak.

The service could also help people in dangerous situations, such as a shooting scene, in which speaking is unsafe, says Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey.

“For those having their darkest day in a quiet spot, [hiding] just got a bit easier,” Casey said Monday during a news conference with officials from all three localities.

“Text-to-911” is the culmination of five years of work between Richmond, Chesterfield, and Henrico, says Doug Middleton, Henrico’s deputy county manager for public safety. The service was already available in Colonial Heights and Hanover County.

“ ‘Text-to-911’ represents an evolution of safety in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said Monday.

The Federal Communications Commission has been advocating that all local 911 centers begin to upgrade their facilities with the ability to receive texts.

In 2014, Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile, in conjunction with the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials and the National Emergency Number Association, agreed to provide 911 call centers with capacity to receive texts. Since then more than 1,000 of these call centers have been created. A list of all call centers with “Text-to-911” capacity can be found on the FCC’s website.

Locally, “Text-to-911” was made possible by a 2017 grant from the Virginia Information Technologies Agency.

Those texting to 911 should make sure to send the exact location emergency services are needed. After receiving the message, a 911 operator will respond with a request for more information or directing the person to call 911 if texting is not available. Text messages to 911 should not include photos or videos, and cannot be copied to more than one recipient.