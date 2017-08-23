Ready to Roll

× Expand An RVA Bike Share station at Richmond City Hall (Photo by Matt Crane)

Richmond's much-anticipated bike sharing system, aptly named RVA Bike Share, has jumped off the starting line. The first svelte metallic docking station hit the pavement outside City Hall last week, and an official launch is planned for Aug. 29.

“It's a bit scary. This is unlike anything the city has done” says Jakob Helmboldt, Richmond's pedestrian, bicycle and trails coordinator.

The first phase of the program will provide 220 eight-speed bikes spread over 20 carefully spaced locations throughout downtown, Virginia Commonwealth University, The Fan, Museum District and Scott's Addition. High-tech cycles with electric-assist motors will join the fleet a few months after the initial rollout. Canada-based Bewegen Technologies Inc. is supplying the bikes, which are funded by a federal grant of $1.06 million, supplemented by $280,000 in city capital improvement dollars.

“We are essentially launching a business enterprise to provide public bike transit,” Helmboldt says. “For the city, this marks another step forward in improving access to transit, multimodalism, and providing more mobility options to residents and visitors alike.”

The bikes are equipped with GPS tracking, allowing riders to see their time, speed and distance. There is an up-front cost for a 24-hour, weekly or annual pass ($6, $18 and $96, respectively), available to purchase at docking stations. The bikes can be dropped off at any station, and there are no additional fees if the bike is returned within 45 minutes. For those looking for an isolated cycle trip, there is the option of a single-ride pass for $1.75, which grants 45 minutes of pedal time.

Who will take the first spin? Mayor Levar Stoney plans to lead a 2-mile ride next Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m. at Kanawha Plaza, crossing the James River and ending at Brown’s Island.

For more information before you saddle up, visit www.rvabikes.com.