The State of the Statues

× Expand The Monument Avenue Commission's report identifies the 1907 Jefferson Davis monument as the one that would be most appropriate for removal.

A little more than a year since Mayor Levar Stoney convened the Monument Avenue Commission to consider the future of Richmond's Confederate statutes, the commission has released a 117-page report. (Its recommendations are on page 32.)

In addition to suggesting the placement of new signs at Confederate monuments, the commission recommends commissioning contemporary works that add meaning to Monument Avenue. The commission's report also states that the city "may choose to initiate or support" changes in state law that would allow the removal of the Jefferson Davis monument. "Of all the statues," the report notes, "this one is the most unabashedly Lost Cause in its design and sentiment," adding "Davis was not from Richmond or Virginia."

In a statement, Stoney said, “This conversation will undoubtedly continue and I look forward in the coming weeks to reviewing this report in depth and exploring its recommendations with our administration, City Council and various boards and commissions to see how we can translate the good work that has been done into concrete steps that move our city forward.”

Commission co-chairs Christy Coleman and Gregg Kimball are expected to make a presentation to City Council later this summer. Among the report's 10 recommendations and options:

-- Add signs in public rights-of-way at the Maury, Jackson, Stuart and Davis monuments "that reflect the historic, biographical, artistic and changing meaning over time for each."

-- Place similar signage in the city's right-of-way near the Robert E. Lee monument.

-- Work with local museums "to create a permanent exhibit that takes a far deeper dive into the history of the monuments and the people depicted."

-- Collaborate with tourism and economic development officials to produce a video for the city's website that can also run in hotel rooms, providing a showcase of all monuments (including those under development recognizing women, slavery emancipation and Native Americans), and ensuring the narrative about Monument Avenue is historically accurate.

-- Produce a mobile app with information from the new signs.

-- Engage artists locally and internationally to create contemporary works "that bring new and expanded meaning to Monument Avenue."

-- Commission a monument dedicated to the United States Colored Troops.

-- A "robust and thorough telling of Richmond's key role in the domestic slave trade" through memorials and historical interpretation of Shockoe Bottom should be a priority.

-- Pending litigation or changes in state law, remove the Jefferson Davis monument.

More coverage to follow.