Taking Ownership

When the Richmond Food Co-op opens this fall in a former Safeway store at 1200 Westover Hills Blvd. on Richmond’s South Side, it will already have a strong support base. More than 1,000 people have signed on as members, giving the project the funds it needed to move forward with construction early this summer.

A grocery model that’s new to Richmond, the co-op started organizing four years ago. Although membership won’t be required to shop there, members are owners who have a say in decision-making. They’ll also share in the profits and receive discounts. A membership requires a one-time payment of $125 per adult, plus a $25 joining fee per household. Look for seasonal and organic produce, as well as dry goods and household products.

“A part of the vision is to be as locally sourced as possible and still be a full grocery store,” says co-founder Michele Lord. “We will have a wide range of local products, but we also want to make sure that it’s a one-stop shop for everyone’s needs.”

See richmondfoodcoop.com.