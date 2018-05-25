‘Over Here’ at Maymont

× Expand A uniform on display in Maymont's "Over Here" exhibition belonged to the uncle of Dale Wheary, the mansion curator and director of historical collections and programs. (Photo courtesy Maymont)

Maymont will be open Memorial Day weekend, allowing visitors another opportunity to see its new exhibition, “Over Here: The WWI Home Front,” commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I in November 1918. The exhibition opened last month and continues through Oct. 31.

“Over Here” examines the lives of the Dooleys, who owned Maymont and helped support the war from home with both their money and their labor. The exhibition features images of Richmonders during World War I, historical artifacts such as posters and clothing from the era, and popular patriotic songs of the time. The full military uniform of a University of Virginia student who died in the war is on display as well.

"It’s not just the Dooleys who are the focus of the exhibit," says Maymont spokeswoman Carla Murray. "The tour also includes information about the Dooleys’ staff who enlisted and served in the war, as well as the roles of women during that time."

Guided tours of the exhibition and the mansion will be available on Memorial Day every half hour until 4:30 p.m. Maymont is asking for a $5 suggested donation. The Nature Center and mansion will close at 5 p.m., while the park and gardens will be open until 7 p.m.

World War I is also being remembered at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, which plans to celebrate the holiday with a ceremony honoring soldiers from Virginia and historical reenactors playing various characters from the era, as well as family activities to demonstrate how Virginians helped out during the war.

At the Virginia War Memorial, a ceremony will honor all Virginia and American service members who died serving in the nation’s armed forces, from the Revolutionary War to the Civil War to World Wars I and II to Korea and Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan to today. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will speak at the 62nd annual Memorial Day ceremony, which takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Elsewhere, Kings Dominion will be having nightly fireworks and military musical performances all weekend for the holiday, as well as free admission for veterans and discounts for their families.