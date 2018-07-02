On the Books

× Expand Illustration by Thinkstock

Medicaid Expansion

Five years after Gov. Bob McDonnell rejected Medicaid expansion, the Virginia Senate on May 30 joined the House of Delegates in approving the measure as part of the state budget, after some Republicans in both chambers joined Democrats in supporting it. Beginning this month, 400,000 low-income Virginians are eligible for the public health insurance program. With the signature of Gov. Ralph Northam, a pediatric neurologist and proponent of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, the commonwealth is the 33rd state to take this step.

Felony Threshold

The threshold for a felony grand larceny charge in Virginia will go up, for the first time since 1980, from $200 to $500. Previously, the dollar amount that determined if a robbery was a felony offense was tied for lowest in the country, with New Jersey. House Republicans blocked Northam’s initial proposal of a $1,000 threshold but compromised in exchange for the governor’s support for efforts to overhaul the criminal restitution system, according to The Associated Press.

School Suspensions

Del. Jeff Bourne (D-Richmond), a former Richmond School Board member, successfully introduced legislation reducing the maximum length of long-term suspensions in K-12 programs from 364 calendar days to 45 school days. Suspensions may extend beyond the 45-day period if the offense involved a weapon, drugs or serious bodily injury, or if school officials determine that “aggravating circumstances exist.”

Medical Marijuana

On April 9, Northam signed into law a bill introduced by Del. Ben Cline (R-Rockbridge) expanding the use of non-hallucinogenic marijuana extracts known as cannabidiol (CBD) or THC-A oil for treatment of any conditions determined “to benefit from such use” by the prescribing doctor. Previously, the law only allowed prescriptions for intractable epilepsy symptoms. The measure passed with bipartisan support and will allow pharmacies to dispense up to a 90-day supply, as opposed to a 30-day supply previously.

Coding Classes

High school students can now substitute computer coding classes for the foreign language graduation requirement if they previously earned a sufficient score on an Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or SAT II Subject Test in a foreign language. The provision excludes foreign language course credits required to earn an advanced diploma.