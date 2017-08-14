The Heart of the Matter

1 of 2
Jefferson Davis Monument
President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis is memorialized on Monument Avenue. (Photo by Josh Rinehults/Getty Images)
2 of 2
Image courtesy VCU Libraries/Wikimedia Commons
Cities across the South are struggling to determine the fate of monuments to Confederate-era figures. This past Saturday, a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville — organized in protest of the city’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee — turned violent, resulting in dozens of injuries and the death of one woman after a car drove into a group of counterdemonstrators. In Richmond, where city leaders are in progress gathering public input in an effort to add context to the statues on Monument Avenue, groups including the Virginia Flaggers and Save Southern Heritage are reportedly seeking a permit to hold a rally at the Lee monument in Richmond Sept. 16.
The conversation over the Confederate monuments in Richmond is older than the statues themselves, and we’ve compiled coverage from Richmond magazine chronicling the ongoing debate.
‘The Real Story of Our Monuments’
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announces a commission tasked with correcting what he terms a false narrative | By Harry Kollatz Jr., June 22, 2017
A subcommittee of the Monument Avenue Commission met to kick off the group's efforts to add context to Richmond's Confederate statues | By Tyler Hammel, July 31, 2017
Past and Present: The Many-Sided History of the Monument Avenue Debate
By Tina Griego, June 25, 2015
Richmond goes through its periodic spasms to do 'something' about Monument Avenue | By Harry Kollatz Jr., June 25, 2015
Recap: #UnmaskingRVA Part II, The Backstory Breakdown
Some of Richmond's top scholars, museum directors and historians converged at the second portion of the Unmasking series to discuss how race filters into many aspects of the city's past and present | By Samantha Willis, January 13, 2017
It’s Time We Tell the Whole Story
Richmonders want a physical site that recognizes the city’s long overlooked role in the domestic slave trade and its implications. But when and where will they finally receive it? | By Gary Robertson, January 26, 2016
Who Else Belongs on Monument Avenue? Suggestions from City Leaders
By Mark Robinson, June 30, 2015
Who Else Belongs on Monument Avenue? Your Suggestions
By Mark Robinson, June 30, 2015
Reconstruction in Richmond advanced political and educational changes for blacks through the 1890s, but many of those gains evaporated as the federal government looked the other way | By Harry Kollatz Jr., November 9, 2015