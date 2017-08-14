The Heart of the Matter

× 1 of 2 Expand Jefferson Davis Monument President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis is memorialized on Monument Avenue. (Photo by Josh Rinehults/Getty Images) × 2 of 2 Expand Image courtesy VCU Libraries/Wikimedia Commons Prev Next

Cities across the South are struggling to determine the fate of monuments to Confederate-era figures. This past Saturday, a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville — organized in protest of the city’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee — turned violent, resulting in dozens of injuries and the death of one woman after a car drove into a group of counterdemonstrators. In Richmond, where city leaders are in progress gathering public input in an effort to add context to the statues on Monument Avenue, groups including the Virginia Flaggers and Save Southern Heritage are reportedly seeking a permit to hold a rally at the Lee monument in Richmond Sept. 16.

The conversation over the Confederate monuments in Richmond is older than the statues themselves, and we’ve compiled coverage from Richmond magazine chronicling the ongoing debate.

‘The Real Story of Our Monuments’

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announces a commission tasked with correcting what he terms a false narrative | By Harry Kollatz Jr., June 22, 2017

Beginning the Conversation

A subcommittee of the Monument Avenue Commission met to kick off the group's efforts to add context to Richmond's Confederate statues | By Tyler Hammel, July 31, 2017

Past and Present: The Many-Sided History of the Monument Avenue Debate

By Tina Griego, June 25, 2015

Remove the Statues?

Richmond goes through its periodic spasms to do 'something' about Monument Avenue | By Harry Kollatz Jr., June 25, 2015

Recap: #UnmaskingRVA Part II, The Backstory Breakdown

Some of Richmond's top scholars, museum directors and historians converged at the second portion of the Unmasking series to discuss how race filters into many aspects of the city's past and present | By Samantha Willis, January 13, 2017

It’s Time We Tell the Whole Story

Richmonders want a physical site that recognizes the city’s long overlooked role in the domestic slave trade and its implications. But when and where will they finally receive it? | By Gary Robertson, January 26, 2016

Who Else Belongs on Monument Avenue? Suggestions from City Leaders

By Mark Robinson, June 30, 2015

Who Else Belongs on Monument Avenue? Your Suggestions

By Mark Robinson, June 30, 2015

The Unfinished Revolution

Reconstruction in Richmond advanced political and educational changes for blacks through the 1890s, but many of those gains evaporated as the federal government looked the other way | By Harry Kollatz Jr., November 9, 2015

