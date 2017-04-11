Library Weak?

× 1 of 2 Expand Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Public Library director Scott Firestine visited the Broad Rock branch on Sunday to kick of National Library Week. (Photo by Tina Eshleman) × 2 of 2 Expand Leighton Powell, past president of the Friends of the Richmond Public Library, presents Mayor Levar Stoney with a T-shirt in honor of National Library Week. At left is library director Scott Firestine. (Photo by Tina Eshleman) Prev Next

It's a sleepy Sunday afternoon and there's a standing, all-ages crowd at the Broad Rock branch of the Richmond Public Library in South Side. The only library in all of Richmond (or the counties) with hours on the Sabbath is usually thick with bodies on this day of the week, but today's appearance by a sharply-dressed, smiling Mayor Levar Stoney — kicking off National Library Week — has the electric feel of a celebrity book signing.

The day is filled with light-hearted cheer, good food, a bit of speechifying about the importance of libraries and reading by the mayor, as well as Richmond Public Library's equally dapper director, Scott Firestine, and the unveiling of a cute publicity campaign to replace Readasaurus, the official RPL mascot. Library visitors are invited to choose between an owl, an otter and a turtle — all inspired by the James River and its environs — and cast their votes for the library system’s new animal-suited symbol.

But for all the smiles, and Mayor Stoney's boast that the Richmond Public Library system is "the best in Virginia," this and the other eight branches of RPL will have to go through some hard changes in the coming months. It's even possible that the Broad Rock branch will have to close on Sundays.

"We have the numbers to operate, but not at the level that we need to," says Firestine, formerly the director of the Appomattox Regional Library system, in an interview a few days prior. "We may have to shorten our hours, and cut back on library programs and outreach programs."

The proposed RPL budget for 2017-2018 is just under $6 million to operate nine branches. Of that total, $5,281,626 comes out of the city's general fund — down from the previous year's $5,492,382, with most of the cuts coming in an early childhood development initiative, public computer access and reference services. A separate $400,000 goes to support the RPL law library, which is its own collection. The rest is revenue from fees, donations, federal grants and used book sales. In the 2016-2017 budget, RPL took a 16 percent cut. In the new mayor's first budget, 2017-2018, it's a smaller, 9 percent cut. "We're still in a deficit in obtaining books, e-books and securing access to electronic databases," Firestine says.

The ongoing library renovations have been a challenge the last five years," the director explains. "Richmond Public Library undertook a library renovation plan in 2008 and so we've done one library a year. Many of the libraries were built in the ’50s and ’60s and were just kind of falling apart, so these renovations are really just to get them up to speed." The overhauls were funded through former Mayor L. Douglas Wilder's City of the Future plan.

The renovations are nearly done, with the remaining West End branch scheduled to reopen in August. "The last three years, one branch of the library system has been closed for renovation," Firestine says. "We've taken that staffing and spread it across the network, so we backfilled our vacancies with those positions. Problem is that when the West End branch reopens, we'll have nine branches with a staffing plan of eight."

"The library's struggles with manpower started eight years ago when we started closing the branches for the renovations," says David Lydiard, a member of the Library Board. "The money was pulled from our budget, so we've been short eight to 10 people the last eight years. It's been a challenge." A lack of operating dollars keeps the library from modernizing, and growing, he says. "There will be a reduction in services, the inability to be as innovative or to offer some of the things a modern library should have."

Lydiard, a five-year board member, hasn't been shy about speaking out about the library's ongoing deficit. At a recent 3rd District meeting at Pine Camp, attended by City Council President Chris Hilbert (also the district’s representative), Lydiard talked about financial challenges.

“Initially we tried to handle this through the budget, but it's reaching the point where, as a responsible board, we need to make the populace aware of the conditions of the library,” he says in an interview, “and most people aren't aware that the budget has been decreasing each year."

A real estate agent by day, Lydiard says that Richmond's growing population is notable for a city its size, and that the new people locating here expect a first-rate library system. "Sometimes the city has looked at libraries, like parks and rec, as luxuries. When the axe falls, they are the first to take the hit ... and then they fall into disrepair. It's the mindset that I'm concerned about. These are not luxuries; these are necessities. And especially to draw new people into the city, and to keep them."