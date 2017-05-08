Going in Style

× Expand Style Weekly's Jason Roop (right) recently co-hosted the annual Virginia Press Association Awards with Richmond magazine Arts & Entertainment Editor Samantha Willis. (Photo by Dan Currier courtesy Virginia Press Association)

Jason Roop, an employee of Style Weekly for 20 years and its editor-in-chief since 2005, has announced that he will be leaving the publication to embark on a new business venture. An email written by Style Weekly Publisher Lori Waran and obtained by Richmond magazine bids farewell to Roop:

From the Desk of Lori Waran:

I am saddened to announce the departure of Jason Roop, Style Weekly’s Editor in Chief. Jason shared the news with me on Friday that he would be moving on in the next few weeks to pursue a new business. While I could not be happier for Jason, it is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to an amazing Editor and valued employee.

Jason has been with Style for 20 years. Jason started as [sic] reporter at Inside Business and thereafter, moved to Style Weekly where he was staff reporter and Managing Editor before becoming Editor. Jason has been Editor for the past 12 years. During his time as Editor, he redesigned the paper twice, redesigned styleweekly.com four times. Jason helped to create many of Style’s most memorable creative initiatives including “Belle” Magazine, “Richmond Giving”, “Best of Richmond”, “TOP 40 under 40” — at both Inside Business in Richmond AND at Style Weekly, “Barons of Beer”, and the “Mayoral Forum” series with Style Weekly.

Jason’s ability to crystal ball the social media future enabled Style Weekly to jump ahead of the competition in early 2008 on twitter when no other news media in Richmond had a presence on the platform. His inspired content has been gracing inboxes each Thursday for the past four years on Style Weekly’s “The Scoop”.

Perhaps most importantly, Jason’s ability to navigate the interesting media landscape has been admirable. His upbeat and witty banter will be missed.