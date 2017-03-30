Faith, Family and HBCUs

× Expand Photo by Ash Daniel

Makola M. Abdullah calls it “the question,” the one that he has answered, in various forms, so many times before. It is about his faith, his name, his religious background. And in a period of nervous uncertainty about attitudes toward Muslims in America, it has become a question for the ages.

Abdullah says he answered the question even before it was asked in one of his first speeches at Virginia State University after becoming president last year.

“I usually walk right into it,” he says. “I mean if you’ve got a question, you might as well answer before waiting for people to say something.”

Abdullah says he was named “Makola” at birth, as his parents explored their African roots.

“So, for the first nine or 10 years of my life, I was Makola Packard. My father’s last name was Packard, like Hewlett-Packard. And then my mother decided to convert to Islam.

“It is a custom among African-Americans when they convert to Islam, they change their name. So, we changed our name to Abdullah. And that is how I became Makola Abdullah.”

Abdullah, 47, says he is the product of two faiths, one embraced by his mother and the other by his grandmother.

“I would say this: My spiritually and my relationship with God is informed by Islam but not defined by it. I was raised Muslim, but I also was [with] my grandmother and spent a lot of time in church pews. Grandma is Baptist. “So my spirituality is informed by both Christianity and Islam."

Abdullah was primarily raised by his mother in Chicago, where he was born, after his parents divorced when he was young. He has a sister one year younger than he is, and one who is 10 years older.

His mother, Samella Abdullah, was a clinical psychologist, and sometimes an adjunct teacher. But her income was often sporadic. His father, Richard Howard Packard, who died in October, held an MBA from the University of Chicago, and also taught from time to time.

“There would be times when my mom didn’t have a car and there would be times when she did,” he says. “But that was part of our life, and she always made it clear to us that we were fortunate. One, because she was educated and had the ability to be an entrepreneur and we had things other people didn’t. And so we never focused on the things we didn’t have, we focused on the things we did.”

The VSU president says his mother was always direct about her expectations for him. When he was about 8 or 9, she told him that he was smart and had the ability to earn an academic scholarship for college, but he had to do it on his own.

“She said, ‘I’m not going to check your grades. I’m not going to check your homework and if you don’t want an academic scholarship to college, that’s fine. You don’t have to have it. But this is on you, you have the ability to do it, and it’s your responsibility.”

Abdullah says he took his mother’s admonition seriously, and it became a motivator for excellence in his education.

He went to public schools in Chicago for his elementary education until his best friend, also African-American, was to be enrolled by his parents in an exclusive boarding school, Lake Forest Academy in Lake Forest, Illinois. At the time, there were few African-Americans at the school and his friend’s family suggested that Abdullah might want to go there, too, so their son wouldn’t feel isolated.

“We took a look at it,” Abdullah says. “We definitely couldn’t afford the tuition at the time. But I got a scholarship — it was a full academic scholarship — and it was a wonderful opportunity for me to spread my wings a little bit and meet a lot of diverse people.”

When it was time to attend college, Abdullah says, his mother asserted herself. She was a graduate of Howard University in Washington, D.C., one of the nation’s most highly regarded historically black colleges, and she insisted that Abdullah go there, too.

At the time, he says he was anticipating academic scholarship offers from several premier institutions. Once he received the offers, he says he told his mother he would decide which college to attend. She wouldn’t hear of it:

“She said, ‘No, you’re going to Howard.’ And I said, ’No, I’m going to get an academic scholarship.’

"I said, ‘I don’t think you understand, if I can get the money, I can go anywhere I want to.’