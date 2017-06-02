Interfaith Dinner Promotes Unity, Aids Refugees

× Expand Amr_Kokash American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA) provides food, clothing and health care to refugees such as these Syrian children in Lebanon. (Photo courtesy ANERA)

A potluck dinner planned for tonight at a church in Chesterfield County will bring together Christians, Muslims and Jews in an effort to build unity during a time of religious and political division. Called the Ramadan Solidarity Iftar, the dinner at First Congregational Christian United Church of Christ celebrates the Muslim holy month of fasting from dawn to dusk. It’s also a fundraiser for American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), a Washington, D.C.-based organization that provides aid to refugees in the Middle East.

Nancy Wein, a spokeswoman for Richmonders for Peace in Israel and Palestine, says the group strives to educate people about the conflict in Israel and Palestine, and was excited by the opportunity to throw an interfaith event.

“I think because of the general political atmosphere in the United States right now, one of the positive things that's come out of it, in my opinion, is there have been numerous interfaith events,” says Wein. “You see it all over: groups with Muslims, Jews and Christians get together and just support each other.”

Joining with Wein’s organization is the Arab American Association of Central Virginia. Association president Adeeb Abed says the fasting associated with Ramadan is intended to help Muslims understand what it’s like not to have enough to eat.

“It's a month of worship and getting closer to God, and at the same time to do good in terms of giving to the less fortunate,” Abed says.

Ramadan, which began the evening of May 26, commemorates the revelation of the first verses of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, to the Prophet Muhammad. Named after the ninth month in the lunar-based Islamic calendar, Ramadan is celebrated for 30 days each year. The lunar calendar is 11 days shorter than the solar calendar widely used today, meaning each year Ramadan takes place during a different time, working its way backward through the year.

The iftar is a break in fasting after sunset. Tonight’s event will benefit ANERA, which was founded in 1968 as a response to the Six-Day War between Israel and its neighbors. Fundraisers such as this one support efforts to rebuild hospitals and bring food and water to refugees in Palestine and Lebanon.

“We wanted to talk to our supporters in the area and make sure we're bringing the plight of the people we work with to Richmond,” says Hani Almadhoun, ANERA’s director of donor development.

Amer Zahr, a Palestinian stand-up comedian and adjunct professor at the University of Detroit’s Mercy School of Law, will perform at the event. Zahr has achieved international renown for his deft comedy, drawing from his experiences growing up a child of Palestinian immigrants.

“I got involved with ANERA a few years ago as an activist and artist. They do such amazing, unique work, and I was really excited they asked me to work with them to raise awareness of refugee issues,” Zahr says in an email interview. “Interfaith work is always great, as long as everyone agrees on basic principles of humanity, and of course most people do. Interfaith [connections] can show us we are much more common than different.”

The event will be held tonight, June 2, from 8 to 10 p.m. at the First Congregational Christian United Church of Christ at 4310 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield. The potluck is free, but donations for ANERA are encouraged. Traditional Arabic, Palestinian and Jewish dishes will be featured and attendees are encouraged to bring food as well.