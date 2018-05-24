History on Wheels

× Expand President Wilson's 1919 Pierce-Arrow limousine is on loan from the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum through June 4. (Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of History & Culture)

On May 28, visitors to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will be able to take a close-up look at the limousine of World War I-era President Woodrow Wilson as part of a Memorial Day event.

The museum has the limousine from May 1 to June 4, the longest period that the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum has ever loaned it to another institution.

The Memorial Day program continues the museum's yearlong exploration of World War I, linked to the centennial anniversary of the war's end. Along with Wilson's 1919 Pierce-Arrow limousine, the museum will offer activities for children and adults. Beginning at 1 p.m., a ceremony will honor the 3,700 Virginians who gave their lives during World War I. The ceremony will feature musical performances by the 392nd Army Band's brass quintet.

Family-friendly activities including storytelling, crafts, and interactions with living historians representing soldiers who fought in the war. Character interpreters also will portray President Wilson and Gen. John J. Pershing.

In addition to participating in the Memorial Day festivities, visitors can take a break from the heat and go inside to see the museum's exhibitions on the Great War: "WWI America," which is up through July 29, and "The Commonwealth and the Great War," on display through Nov. 18.

Traveling from the Minnesota Historical Society, "WWI America" gives insight to this period through the use of 19 “witnesses,” a diverse gallery of personalities explaining individual war experiences. In addition, "The Commonwealth and the Great War" tells stories of Virginians who fought in Europe and Virginia's efforts to support soldiers overseas.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is located at 428 North Boulevard. For more information, call 804-358-4901 or visit virginiahistory.org.