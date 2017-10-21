'A Place for Discovery, Acknowledgment, Healing'

More than 40 members of the community gathered at the Plant Zero event space in Manchester on Saturday for a workshop-style presentation on a Visitor Experience Plan — the penultimate planning phase of the Lumpkin’s Slave Jail/Devil’s Half Acre memorial project site in Shockoe Bottom.

The 2 1/2-hour-long community engagement meeting was the third installment in an ongoing collaboration between engaged residents, the city of Richmond and a slew of hired consultants to plan the trajectory and scope of the project.

Lead project consultants SmithGroup JJR facilitated the Saturday meeting, which included performances by Janine Bell & Elegba Folklore Society and Chicago-based spoken word poet Harold Green. Attendees sat at large circular tables and were asked to participate in three group exercises to help shape the trajectory and scope of the Visitor Experience Plan and project as a whole.

“I think our biggest wish here is to make sure we have full community involvement, and in particular we want the African-American community to feel empowered to be a part of this development and help us determine what the best approach is going to be,” says Hal Davis, the cultural leader at SmithGroup.

Davis’ portfolio includes being a principal for the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian and National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., the NATO headquarters in Belgium and a new embassy master plan in Brazil.

“It’s important in the end we do everything we can to tell this story as truthfully as possible, because it will eventually rewrite the history books that all of us have seen in school,” Davis says. “Particularly as we look at what’s been happening in the United States the last year or two — we’d like to see that pendulum swing back, and we’d like to see the community as a whole be involved.”

The Lumpkin’s jail site in Shockoe Bottom was the home to some of the South’s most savage treatment of slaves, who would be sold at one of the many auction houses in the Bottom, or who were captured under the Fugitive Slave Act. Robert Lumpkin opened the jail in 1844 and it remained in operation until the Union occupation of Richmond in 1865.

Shortly after the Civil War, the “Devil’s Half Acre” was reclaimed as “God’s Half Acre” when Lumpkin’s wife, Mary, once also a slave, made the property available to house a school that became Richmond Theological Seminary — the original campus of Virginia Union University, a historically black college now located behind the Carver neighborhood — on the same plot of land that year.

The historic site was buried during the construction of Interstate 95 through Richmond, and didn’t reemerge until 2008 when archaeologists discovered the original foundations, walkways and more than 6,000 artifacts beneath 16 feet of fill.

“Nobody on our team has any preconceived notions about whether this will be a memorial, or a museum or a park,” says Cybelle Jones, the creative director for Gallagher and Associates, a national consultant group specializing in museum design and exhibitions hired to work on the project.

Jones says Gallagher and Associates aims to make the memorial project visitor-focused and story-driven, because “this is a very particular place with a very particular story and we have to bring those stories to life.”

“We have to be diverse with our narrative because we have a lot of people who don't know this story; who don't believe this story,” Jones says. “We have to reflect and synthesize what we've heard from the community, what we've heard from the historians, what we've heard from personal stories.”

SmithGroup previously collaborated with the city to bring the Slave Trail to fruition, purchase the burial ground and spur the initial funding for the jail site project.

The consultant team initially met with city officials and the Slave Trail Commission in November 2016, and is now working with the community to define and prepare the overall goals of the Lumpkin’s/Devil's Half Acre project, which includes the Visitor Experience Plan introduced on Saturday.

Jame Anderson, an architect at SmithGroup says she was hoping attendance at Saturday’s meeting would be more akin to the introductory meeting, “a listening session” that the consultants hosted in March, when more than 200 people showed up to share their thoughts on the project.

The second meeting, in July, focused on the Statement of Purpose, and the third — Saturday’s event — addressed the visitor experience.

“We’ll have a fourth one, which focuses on the Concept Design, or the real architecture of what is actually being built, and that will happen in late January/early February,” Anderson says. “And by mid-spring we’ll have a product, and a celebration to thank the community for their input.”