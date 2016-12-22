Cooperative Experience

× Expand Chesterfield's Central Library before renovations (Photo courtesy Chesterfield County Public Library)

Chesterfield’s Central Library is getting a $2 million facelift. The branch was closed on Oct. 29 for extensive renovations, the first upgrades to the building since 1991. Plans include a new roof and windows, along with a move of the main entrance to the side of the building. But the biggest addition won’t be what is added — it’s who.

Along with the additional space created by these renovations, this location will house the Chesterfield County’s Cooperative Extension, an organization that provides education in agriculture and natural resources through connections with local land-grant universities.

A key feature of the renovation is a lab for the extension to conduct experiments. A window will allow children in the youth area next door to watch all the action take place. Cooperative Extension Director Michael Likins says his group hopes this will get kids “engaged” and show them “how cool biology can actually be.” The renovated library is expected to open in fall 2017.