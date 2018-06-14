Awash with Beer

Rather than soapy water, suds from IPAs, stouts and pilsners could flow from taps at the former Quick Splash Car Wash at 310 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

Brandon Tolbert, until recently the head brewer at The Answer Brewpub, is collaborating with restaurant industry veteran Chris Campanella on plans to open the Safety Team Brewing Co. on land owned by investor and developer Cory Weiner of CW Performance Group.

Campanella says he began his career as a busboy at Morton's steakhouse in Richmond before moving to Vancouver and Houston and working his way up to assistant general manager. After returning to Richmond, he worked as a general manager and beverage manager at Southbound and waited tables at Edo's Squid. He met Tolbert through a co-worker, and they started talking about starting their own venture. The brewery's name stems from Campanella's days in a band that would call "Safety Team" meetings as a code for getting together to have a drink.

The 8,550-square-foot parcel is valued at $50,000, according to Richmond property records, and sold for $25,000 in February. Weiner says the car wash would be torn down to build a brewery and tasting room with outdoor seating. He says he plans to file a special use permit application in the next week, and the brewery could open in about a year.

Weiner, Tolbert and Campanella outlined the brewery plans Thursday evening at a packed meeting of the Brookland Park Area Association, which also heard an update from LaMar Dixon of Dixon/Lee Development Group on the old bank building at 201 W. Brookland Park Blvd.

Some residents at the meeting questioned whether a brewery is what the neighborhood needs, but Weiner called it "a step in the right direction," noting that it would offer a gathering place and help bring people to the neighborhood.

Regarding the bank building, Dixon says that he has an agreement with Virginia Union University to collaborate on a business accelerator that would open next year, with construction starting this fall.