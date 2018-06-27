Travel Ban Forum

× Expand More than 1,000 people gathered at the Islamic Center of Virginia in February 2017 to show support for the Muslim community after President Trump's initial travel ban order. (Photo by Tina Eshleman)

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 26 decision to uphold the Trump administration’s travel ban involving seven countries – five of them majority Muslim — the ACLU of Virginia and the Islamic Center of Virginia are teaming up for a public forum on Thursday, June 28.

An event announcement states that the high court “has allowed official intolerance to continue rather than standing up to it.” The two groups seek to provide an opportunity for Richmond-area residents to share their concerns, ask questions and show solidarity.

“The ACLU tries to effect change and we want people to know, even in difficult times, they can still make a difference if they make their voice heard,” says Bill Farrar, spokesman for the ACLU of Virginia.

Imad Damaj of the Islamic Center says he understands the need to protect national borders, but he sees the ban as a clear case of religious prejudice.

Speakers at the event will include representatives from the ACLU, the Islamic Center and others in the community. The forum will take place at the Islamic Center, 1241 Buford Road in North Chesterfield, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will also be streamed on the ACLU of Virginia’s Facebook page.