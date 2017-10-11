A Tale of Two Tracks

× Expand The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation prefers a full-service option running through the existing station at Main Street as well as the one at Staples Mill Road. (Photo by Sarah King)

Area residents expressed a mix of support for, and reservations about, the state’s preference for a high-speed rail line running through the Main Street and Staples Mill train stations at a public hearing hosted by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation on Tuesday evening at the downtown train station.

The “DC2RVA” project would introduce high-speed rail transit for passengers across the state, and Virginia residents have until Nov. 7 to submit public comments on the proposed routes and station locations. The cost of the Richmond portion is estimated at $1.5 billion.

“What we finally have out is the first draft of the study that looks at the 123-mile high-speed rail track configuration, and station locations between Richmond and Washington for future rail capacity, for future travel options for Virginians to get off of 95,” said Chris Smith, the communications and policy Director for DRPT.

The Richmond region is part of Area 6 in the DRPT’s draft Environmental Impact Statement, which was 80 percent funded by the Federal Rail Administration. The draft lists multiple potential station locations:

Staples Mill Road Station

Boulevard Station

Broad Street Station

Main Street Station

Staples Mill and Main Street – split service

Staples Mill and Main Street – shared service

Staples Mill and Main Street – full service (DRPT’s preference)

The DRPT prefers the full-service option running through both existing stations at Main Street and Staples Mill.

“In the Richmond area, the department is looking at a configuration where you would have full train service at Main Street station and Staples Mill station,” Smith said. “You get four trains a day here at Main Street station — you would be up to 36 trains under the new configuration, so a total of 18 round trips a day.”

A $90 million restoration effort at Main Street station, including the train shed, began in September 2016, and is expected to be complete this spring. There are currently no stations along Boulevard or on Broad Street.

The Staples Mill Station is in the process of an $8.3 million parking renovation, after the DRPT announced in 2016 that it was the busiest station south of D.C.’s Union Station.

Richmond resident Clay McDonald also supports high-speed rail at the Main Street station, stating during the hearing that it would be a shame to waste this “cathedral to the people that we have here.”

“We put a lot of money in here, and we'd also be able to keep the station accessible in Henrico,” McDonald said in support of the DRPT recommendation.

× Expand Residents gather at Main Street Station to weigh in on plans for high-speed rail. (Photo by Sarah King)

Most of the 13 speakers at the 30-minute public hearing Tuesday said they thought the Boulevard location would be more ideal, though.

Former Virginia Commonwealth University President Eugene Trani endorsed building the Boulevard station, citing “dramatic tax revenues,” which would in turn help Richmond Public Schools.

Mike Cline, president of the Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association, said the neighborhood board “unanimously” endorsed the location in Scott’s Addition.

Other speakers were more in favor of the Boulevard location for a different reason: the proximity of Main Street station to historic sites such as the Lumpkin’s Slave Jail/Devil's Half Acre and the African Burial Ground in Shockoe Bottom.

Ana Edwards, chairwoman of the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project of the Defenders for Freedom, Justice and Equality, said her group would be “vigilant” to make sure “this site and its resources are protected,” and would be open to partnering with DRPT to ensure this.

Edwards’ concerns stemmed from the Main Street station construction potentially extending the rail platforms to accommodate high-speed transit, or that increased parking to accommodate the station would infringe upon the African Burial Ground, which is located across the street. She clarified that she would not be opposed to the Main Street location if she could be assured otherwise.

“We'd like to be partnered,” Edwards said. “This area could mean a greater influx of people and greater attention to the site.”

Second District Councilwoman Kim Gray also endorsed the Boulevard site at the hearing, expressing similar concerns that the Main Street station construction could harm the history of Shockoe Bottom.

The DC2RVA transit segment is part of the Federal Rail Administration’s larger Southeast High Speed Rail corridor proposal, which would ultimately extend from Florida to Boston. The FRA funded 80 percent of the Environmental Impact Study draft published by the DRPT in September.

Smith, the DRPT spokesman, said after the 60-day public comment period closes on Nov. 7, the governor’s statewide transportation board will take the study into consideration, as well as DRPT’s recommendation and any public comments. The state will then issue a recommendation to the FRA.

“The [FRA] will take it all and ultimately [issue] a record of decision, which will be the final document that says, ‘This is exactly where we can build this 123-mile rail; this is exactly where the stations should go’ — that makes it eligible for federal funding,” Smith said. “So all of this is the study process that takes us to the next big step. We have to get that plan in place before we can start funding it.”

Smith said the final Environmental Impact Statement report from the FRA should be in place by 2018 or early 2019. Earlier this year, Smith said, the FRA issued the final recommendation for the Richmond to Raleigh, North Carolina, segment of the larger Southeast high-speed rail corridor.

Tuesday’s public hearing was the first of five in Virginia this week. The DRPT will host events in Ashland on Wednesday, Fredericksburg on Thursday and Quantico on Friday. The draft EIS is available at www.dc2rvarail.com/draft. Citizens can submit formal comments at the events this week, or online by Nov. 7.