A Solution for 'Dreamers'?

× Expand U.S. Sen Tim Kaine holds a roundtable with DACA program recipients and advocates at the Richmond Public Library. (Photo courtesy Kaine's office)

During a trip home from Capitol Hill this week, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine met privately with four recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — also known as “Dreamers” — at the Richmond Public Library to learn more about their concerns in light of the Trump administration’s decision in September to phase out the program.

Kaine’s roundtable session fell at the beginning of what could be a pivotal week for deciding the fate of DACA recipients. President Trump gave Congress six months — until March 6, 2018 — to act when he announced his administration was rescinding the Obama-era protections for immigrants who arrived in the U.S. before 2007 and under the age of 16 (the average age of childhood arrivals is 6 1/2), but Democrats – and some Republicans — in both chambers are seeking a solution before the Christmas recess.

The name “Dreamers” stems from the proposed DREAM Act, for Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors. Enacted through execution action by former President Barack Obama in 2013, DACA protects these immigrants from deportation and allows them to obtain a work permit, a driver’s license and in-state tuition.

“I was very disappointed when President Trump announced in September that he was going to end the program in six months,” Kaine said. “I viewed it as a broken promise. He had said during the campaign, 'These Dreamers are great kids, they won't have anything to worry about with me.' But the one little piece of what he said, which I can't argue with, is 'Congress should fix this.' ”

In Virginia alone there are more than 13,000 “Dreamers,” and Kaine’s visit to Richmond on Monday was his third meeting with DACA recipients across the state in recent months. Congress is expected to vote on a bill by Friday providing government funding past Dec. 22; Democrats have sought to tie DACA protections to their support for the spending measure, which may be necessary if there are not enough GOP votes.

“A statutory fix is better than an executive action,” Kaine said. “I supported President Obama's executive action — he had the right to take it, I’m glad that he did — but the problem with an executive action is what we're seeing. … Now we have an opportunity to fix it, and there's an increasing number of Republicans coming out for the fix, and we can do it and we can do it this week. This is not an issue where you have to think through new ideas — everybody knows the issue.”

Some conservatives labeled Obama’s executive action — which circumvented a lengthy legislative process — unconstitutional and a gross overstep of presidential power. Current White House officials cited anticipated legal challenges to the program from Republican attorneys general in nine states. While Trump has expressed sympathy for the approximately 800,000 immigrants in the DACA program, he also has criticized Obama’s executive action and said he wants to see tighter controls on immigration.

“Regardless of which party controls the White House and Congress, protecting and restoring the rule-of-law is a principle I will always stand for,” Virginia Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th District, said in a statement released by his press secretary. He said he supports the Trump administration’s decision to rescind DACA, which he calls unconstitutional. “As a nation, we cannot continue to pick and choose which laws to follow.”

Brat, who is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, is among Republicans who have said they could support DACA protections only if those are paired with enforcement measures such as an e-verify system to prevent hiring of undocumented workers, elimination of the diversity visa program and discouraging “chain migration.” Discussing his work on such legislation during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” last month, Brat said he thinks these measures “represent the will of the American people.”

“Enforcing current immigration law, cutting off the jobs magnet, ending chain-migration, and preventing further surges at the border needs to be our focus moving forward,” Brat said in his statement. “Why can’t [Democrats] support an immigration system that benefits the blue-collar worker, the American family and our students?”

For the affected Virginians Kaine has met with, what’s at stake is more than partisan politics. For young adults like Yanet Amado, a 22-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student who met with the senator Monday, this is the only home she knows.

× Expand Kaine talks with VCU student Yanet Amado (photo courtesy Kaine's office)

Amado has lived in the U.S. since her family emigrated from Mexico when she was 6 years old, but unless Congress comes up with a solution, she will be at risk of deportation after her protected status expires in the fall of 2018.