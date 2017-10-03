A Potluck for Puerto Rico

× Expand Steven Casanova at The Anderson, where his project "The Richmond Cookbook" is displayed. (Photo by Marcus Ingram)

Steven Casanova's summer project, “The Richmond Cookbook,” brought the stories of local recipes to life. This Friday, he’s wrapping that up with a new event: The Richmond Potluck + Puerto Rico Benefit. The event had been in the works as a potluck for a while, but when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, Casanova decided to shift the focus not only to celebrate his project, but also to support the devastated Caribbean island.

Casanova spent the summer in residency at The Anderson gallery at Virginia Commonwealth University, but his work has also taken him out of the studio and into the fields with small farmers in Puerto Rico. Casanova would visit with the farmers, living with them for a week to a month, documenting their work.

“Most of my family is in Puerto Rico,” Casanova says. Having roots in the U.S. territory and understanding the progress that was knocked out from under many small farmers, he decided the potluck had to become a benefit.

“The event is to raise money, but we are also collecting emergency supplies,” adds Casanova. By bringing attention to the small farmers and providing supplies, he hopes to shine a light on the capabilities of Puerto Rican residents.

Casanova, who also maintains the Instagram page “CheapGarlic,” hopes to encourage conversation around food, not just in places affected by disaster but also in our own community.

“Any conversation is beneficial, because once people start talking about food, you immediately learn so much,” he says. It was this type of thinking that brought to life “The Richmond Cookbook,” which will get a send-off at the potluck benefit.

Noting that project’s focus on health and affordability, Casanova says, “When people say Richmond is a foodie town, they need to be aware and recognize what that means.” While some parts of the city and region have a wealth of food options, other neighborhoods are considered food deserts. The potluck and benefit is an opportunity to gather with like-minded people, start conversations, grab a bite to eat and support worthy causes.

Join Casanova on Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Anderson, 907 ½ W. Franklin St. He’ll be there selling his art and making fresh tortillas. There will also be art for sale by many other local artists, a drum circle featuring Drums No Guns, as well as live music by jazz musicians The Sweet Potatoes and Kenneka Cook.

Donations of artwork and homemade food are encouraged, as well as cash and credit card contributions. The Anderson will accept emergency supply donations until Oct 9. Recommended supplies to bring for donation includes water, flashlights, batteries, maxi pads, hand sanitizer, canned foods, dog and cat food, hats, duct tape, bug spray, and diapers. Donations can also be made online a: youcaring.com/labrigdada.