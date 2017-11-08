Go West News

× Expand Short Pump dog park (Photo by Jay Paul)

For the Dogs

Synthetic turf upgrade given to Short Pump dog park

Short Pump Park’s dog park just got an upgrade. The 31,190-square-foot areas of dirt and grass have been switched over to a synthetic turf designed specifically for dog parks. A stone base is in place supporting the new turf and landscaping. Shaded structures, trees and benches are now scattered throughout the property, making the dog park a more welcoming experience for dogs and owners alike. The park at 3129 Pump Road marked the grand opening of the dog facility in September with a ribbon cutting and ceremony. —Emma Sue Sims

× Expand Photo courtesy Whitley's Peanuts

Peanut Purveyors

A Gloucester-based business brings its goodies to Glen Allen

This holiday season, you can find Whitley’s Peanut Factory’s distinctive gift boxes and decorative tins in Glen Allen.

The Gloucester-based business opened its 2,100-square-foot Richmond outlet in October at 4101 Dominion Blvd. “We just feel it’s a really great opportunity for us,” says marketing specialist Victoria Revell. Many of the company’s customers previously made the drive to Gloucester or to its store in Williamsburg.

The business was founded in 1986 by Marion Smith and his son Craig. They specialize in hand-cooked, slow-roasted peanuts and peanut confections. Whitley’s also seeks to involve itself in the community, working with local humane societies and food pantries.

The company is also looking to partner with other Richmond businesses, such as teaming with an ice cream shop or other complementary operation, says Revell.

The Whitley name comes from another company where Smith’s father once worked farming peanuts in Franklin.The Glen Allen store is open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with extended hours during holidays. The manager is Jonathan Hewitson. —ESS

× Expand Image courtesy Henrico County Parks

Going Green in Glen Allen

Greenwood Park, at 11217 Greenwood Road in Glen Allen, is set to open in the spring. The 88-acre site will include sand volleyball courts, a tournament quality sports complex, athletic fields and restrooms. Overall site work as well as underground electrical conduits are complete. Work continues on site irrigation, turf and the four lighted, multi-purpose sports fields. The project has an estimated cost of $11 million, according to Henrico County. CHA Consulting Inc. serves as design engineer, and LandTek Group Inc., is the construction contractor. —ESS

Giving Shelter in Goochland

Work is underway for a new animal shelter in Goochland County.

A joint effort between Goochland County and Goochland Pet Lovers, the shelter is meant to provide a better space for more animals. Wayne Dementi, president of the Pet Lovers’ board of directors, said the 13,941-square-foot facility cost $5 million. The existing shelter is 2,130 square feet.

“The county agreed to pay $3.8 million with us filling in the rest,” says Dementi. Pet Lovers has already raised more than $925,000 of its $1.2 million share of the cost. The nonprofit also wants to raise an additional $300,000 so that they can afford to build extra paths and outside areas for the shelter.

The groundbreaking for the project occurred in August. The shelter is set to open in fall 2018.

The idea for the new shelter came from former Goochland County Administrator Becky Dixon, who was involved in putting the project together. Dixon, who died in January, was county manager from 2009 to April 2016.

“Her vision lives with all of us,” says Dementi. Also involved with the project is Tim Clough, the head of Goochland County Animal Protection, who will be in charge of the new facility. —Kirby Farineau